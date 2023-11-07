The Canberra Times
Canberra strapper kicked in head and taken to hospital at Thorougbred Park

November 7 2023 - 6:44pm
A stable employee has been taken to hospital after being kicked in the head by a horse at Thoroughbred Park, forcing officials to delay the last three races of the Canberra's Melbourne Cup event.

