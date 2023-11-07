A stable employee has been taken to hospital after being kicked in the head by a horse at Thoroughbred Park, forcing officials to delay the last three races of the Canberra's Melbourne Cup event.
One of the strappers was injured in the incident while in the stables in between races six and seven. It's believed the employee was unconscious when on-site medical staff rushed to assist. Canberra Racing Club officials were awaiting an update on her condition after she was taken to hospital.
"Please be advised that there is a likely delay here at Canberra due to a medical incident on-course. An update will be provided as soon as available," Thoroughbred Park said on social media.
The last three races of the day were pushed back, with the last race moved from 6.52pm to 7.07pm as light started to fade.
Gates at the races opened at 10am for what is traditionally one of the bigger events on the Canberra racing calendar.
But crowds were down this year, with officials expecting the newly-created Community Chest later this month to have had an impact on attendance numbers.
