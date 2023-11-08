All claims lodged with Services Australia have a KPI for processing that claim, for example more than 80 per cent of aged pension claims need to be done within 49 days. Services Australia workers regularly describe the perverse incentives this can lead to in how work is prioritised and processed. An "easy" claim will be prioritised by management and may be processed very soon after receipt, to help meet agency targets. By the same reasoning, once a claim goes past the target timeframe, there is limited agency incentive to get that work done and it enters what workers describe as "limbo".