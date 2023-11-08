A man has been denied bail after he was allegedly caught drink-driving at more than six times the legal limit twice in 24 hours.
Police claim he was swerving between lanes, mounting the median strip and almost hit another vehicle.
Indra Lama, 33, from Amaroo, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday, when he was charged with two counts of drink driving, two counts of driving while disqualified, and a single count of driving while suspended.
He is also accused of breaching a good behaviour order.
Police say officers on patrol in Amaroo saw a silver Toyota Camry travelling north on Horse Park Drive about 9.30pm on Monday.
The car was travelling slowly, while allegedly veering between lanes, almost striking another vehicle, and mounting a median strip.
Police stopped the car and breath-tested the driver, who tested positive for alcohol. Police say he was tested again at the Gungahlin Police Station, where he returned a breath analysis of 0.301 - more than six times the legal limit.
Officers suspended the man's licence for 90 days.
Police documents state Lama told officers he had drunk two or three bottles of Yellow Tail white wine while at home, and was driving back from Celebrations liquor store to return to his residence.
The next afternoon, the same officers were called to Gungahlin Drive after reports a silver Camry travelling south on Gungahlin Drive was swerving across lanes about 2.15pm.
They said they immediately recognised the driver from the previous evening. Lama was breath tested again, and again found to be over the limit - this time he allegedly returned a breath analysis of 0.345 or almost seven times the legal limit.
"Police observed bottles of Yellow Tail wine in the front section of the vehicle," court documents state.
On Wednesday, a Legal Aid lawyer argued Lama should be granted bail with strict conditions.
"On the occasion in which he was alleged to have driven while having consumed alcohol, he was celebrating a Nepalese festival ... and that was the reason for his drinking," they told the court.
The lawyer said Lama, who works part-time as a painter, could adhere to conditions not to drive and was willing to surrender his car keys.
Magistrate James Lawton denied Lama bail without hearing from prosecutor Colin Balog.
Mr Lawton said Lama was also on bail in NSW with orders not to drive.
