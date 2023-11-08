The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Alleged high-range drink-driver to face ACT Magistrates Court

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated November 8 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 11:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been denied bail after he was allegedly caught drink-driving at more than six times the legal limit twice in 24 hours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.