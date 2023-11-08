The Canberra Times
Tense summer looms for stretched households

Adrian Rollins
Updated November 9 2023 - 7:48am, first published 5:30am
A pre-Christmas interest rate hike is considered unlikely but economists warn of the risk monetary policy will be tightened further given Reserve Bank of Australia concerns about inflation.

