Canberrans urged to be cautious as eighth COVID wave sweeps nation

The last time Jacinta Zander had COVID, it came with a bout of glandular fever, rendering the barista unable to work for two months and forcing her to burn through her savings.
As the eighth wave of COVID sweeps through Australia, Ms Zander told The Canberra Times she feels vulnerable.
"As a hospitality worker ... I feel like my health and safety relies on other people," she said.
"I'd like people to know how vulnerable we are because I feel like sometimes people kind of take us for granted in a way, or don't really see us as people who are just making a living."
Weekly case numbers remained below 200 in September and early October but have spiked to 482 last Friday.
One person has died and 15 have been hospitalised in the ACT during the week ending November 3.
Ms Zander, who works at Civic live music venue Smith's Alternative, said she was living below the poverty line and was worried she would have to move back with her mum if she became sick again.
Canberra scrapped the last of its COVID restrictions in February but Ms Zander has recently noticed customers taking more precautions on their own initiative, including wearing masks and inquiring about hand sanitiser.
The 28-year-old said she would also be looking at precautions such as wearing a mask during busier periods and using sanitiser more frequently.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr, on Tuesday, said there were no plans to introduce COVID restrictions into the community and ACT Health said there was no indication that a rise in cases was linked to more severe disease.
But authorities have urged locals to be considerate, particularly of those who could be at a greater risk of severe illness from COVID.
Donald, who is visually impaired, said others weren't taking extra protective measures so he had to. The 66-year-old has been consistently taking precautions by wearing a mask and has also booked himself in for a booster vaccine next week.
"I've been more careful because I'm at an age now where I'm a little bit more vulnerable, being over 60," said Donald, who asked to be identified by first name only.
"So all these things add up to being a little bit more concerned about it."
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith urged locals to wear a mask when visiting spaces with vulnerable people and take a rapid antigen test before visiting a hospital or at the onset of cold and flu symptoms.
"Make sure that you're up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations, and of course, if you're sick, stay home," she said.
Ms Stephen-Smith said the pandemic has continued to impact the health workforce and some facilities still had restrictions in place.
An ACT Health spokesperson said a fluctuation in COVID case numbers was expected throughout the year "in response to emerging variants, waning immunity and social behaviour".
"This could include increases over the summer holiday period as people socialise and travel more," the spokesperson said in a statement to The Canberra Times.
"ACT Health continues to monitor and assess the COVID situation and will adapt our response as required.
"We are in a very different place now than we were three years ago and are now more focused on the severity of illness and the impact on the health system than overall case numbers.
"There is no indication of more severe disease related to the increasing COVID-19 cases, with hospitalisations, ICU admissions, and deaths currently remaining stable."
