It's been some week for Jack Wighton.
Charges against the South Sydney-bound footballer and Latrell Mitchell were dismissed in court after police admitted to giving false evidence, before Wighton tied the knot in Canberra.
Wighton and long-term partner Monisha Lew Fatt, who have three kids together, were married at a stunning wedding at The Marion on Saturday.
Perhaps the only thing more stunning than the setting was the sight of the former Canberra Raider entering the reception with a hair-rising back flip.
The ceremony was attended by a host of Wighton's former Raiders teammates, with the newly-married couple hoisted onto the shoulders of Jordan Rapana, Hudson Young, Josh Hodgson and Bailey Simonsson during the reception.
Mitchell and boxing promoter George Rose were also in attendance.
Wighton, the former Dally M Medal winner, was relieved his court proceedings finished early to allow him to focus on the wedding.
He gave a brief statement about the impact on his life after charges were dropped last week.
MORE SPORT
"The club's been a huge support, they backed me the whole way through. It means the world to me. I spent so long with this club and in this town and to have your support is massive," Mr Wighton said.
"It was a long 12 months. There was a couple of big mistakes made and we've come to this result. And we'll leave it there."
Wighton and Mitchell are considering pursuing further action to be compensated for what Raiders chief executive Don Furner said was an "extraordinary" waste of taxpayers' money.
Mitchell's barrister, however, fears police will take no meaningful action after an investigation into the conduct of the officers involved.
"I have not the slightest faith that any internal police investigation will identify or root out the problems with ACT Policing which the Mitchell and [Jack] Wighton case has highlighted," barrister Jack Pappas said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.