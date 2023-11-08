The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

COVID-19 affects Australian life expectancy, ABS figures show

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated November 8 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 1:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Life expectancy has declined for the first time in a generation because of the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.