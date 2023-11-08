Life expectancy has declined for the first time in a generation because of the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.
While Australians still have the third-longest life expectancy in the world, behind Monaco and Japan, the pandemic lopped 0.1 of a year off the average life span during the period 2020 to 2022, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
Bureau head of demography Beidar Cho said this was the first fall in life expectancy recorded since the early 1990s.
While mortality rates from all causes hit a record low during the first two years of the pandemic, an extra 20,000 deaths during 2022 - half caused by COVID - caused life expectancy for women and men to drop.
A girl born during 2020 to 2022 had a life expectancy of 85.3 years, while for a boy it dropped to 81.2 years.
Despite the effect of COVID, Canberrans continued to have the greatest average life spans in the country. Life expectancy in the territory declined from 82.7 to 82.2 years - a year greater than the national average.
Ms Cho said that although the pandemic caused a spike in the number of deaths in 2022, the fact that 56 per cent of these were of people aged 80 years and older meant the effect on overall life expectancy was small.
As a result, life expectancy in Australia was "still higher than before the pandemic and continues to be one of the highest in the world," she said. "We expect that most new babies in Australia today will live into the 22nd century."
Life expectancy for men and women has increased significantly in the past 30 years. In 1992, female life expectancy was at 80.4 years, and has increased almost five years since then.
Over the same period, men's life expectancy has jumped from 74.5 years to 81.2 years, narrowing the average life span gap between men and women from 5.9 years to 4.1 years.
The increasing longevity of Australians is a significant development for the economy, with projections by Treasury that the number aged 65 years and older will more than double in the next 40 years and those aged 85 years or more will triple.
While people are expected to live longer and spend more years in full health, ageing is projected to be a significant area of government spending, adding 1.5 percentage points of GDP to outlays over the next 40 years.
