Ian writes: "Loved your article on the global conspiracy to frustrate us grumpy old senior citizens! As one who has washed my hands with hand cream, tried to shave with deodorant, sprayed my underarms with Mortein, and put antifungal cream on my toothbrush, I am at one with you! And I am reminded daily of Kathy Lette's plaintiff description of trying to lasso her foot with her underpants, and some other person's complaint about having to find the hole in their belt by Braille. It was ever thus for the aged in our community, and it is a salutary experience to find oneself amongst them!! Your article is a reminder that we are not alone."