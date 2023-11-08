Times Past: November 9, 1990

On this day in 1990, The Canberra Times reported on a revisit to Australia's one millionth migrant after the Second World War.
Some 35 years before, in 1955, 21-year-old Barbara Porritt, from the small seaside town of Redcar in Yorkshire, took her first step on Australian soil as the one millionth post-war migrant.
Barabara and her husband Dennis Porritt, arrived in Melbourne from England on the liner Oronsay in a blaze of publicity as the highlight of Immigration Week that year.
On November 8, 1990, Mrs Porritt was again in the spotlight at the launch of Immigration in Focus, 1946 - 1990, A Photographic Archive, by the Bureau of Immigration Research. The book reproduces 150 photographs of migrant and contains archival references to another 25,000 photographs held by the Department of Immigration.
It contains a photo of the Porritts, with Mrs Porritt flashing an ecstatic smile at the thought of leaving Oronsay behind - apparently they took some time to get their "sea legs".
At the event, she said, in an Australian accent containing only a hint of Yorkshire, her husband had decided to emigrate before they had met.
This didn't worry her - "your home is where you make it, isn't it".
After settling in Victoria, the Porritts moved to Canberra in 1960 when Mr Porritt joined the CSIRO as a technical officer, living in Campbell where they raised their three daughters.
The pictures on the front page give a 'then and now' feel with the Porritts re-enacting the original photo of their arrival in Australia.
