In this German film written and directed by Christian Petzold, emotions run high among a group of friends in a holiday home by the Baltic Sea as the parched forest around them catches fire. It won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival,
Lucy (Jennifer Connelly), a former child actor, seeks enlightenment at a retreat led by spiritual leader Elon (Ben Whishaw) while she navigates her close yet turbulent relationship with her stunt-performer daughter, Dylan (Alice Englert, pictured with Connelly). This is the first feature written and directed by and starring New Zealander Alice Englert.
Richard Morgan, 53, is a stockbroker, suburban family man - and secret findom addict (he likes being dominated in a financial way). On the morning of his son's graduation party, he discovers his dominatrix has cleaned out all of his bank accounts including the money for the graduation present - a new car. Now over the course of one Saturday, he must try to recover the $76,000 without his wife discovering his secret life.
An ex-Army Ranger (John Cena) is enjoying life as a family man. However, when an acquaintance offers him a security job accompanying an award-winning journalist on her way to interview a South American dictator, he jumps at the chance, before finding himself trying to escape a military coup.
Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilised universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe. Directed and co-written by Nia DaCosta (whose previous credits include the 2022 film Candyman).
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.