Variety 4WD Adventure 2023 jaunt zooms off from Canberra

Megan Doherty
Updated November 9 2023 - 5:42am, first published 5:30am
With a toot of the horn, a flash of the lights and occasional screech of the wheel, nearly 50 4WD vehicles left the driveway of the Mercure Canberra hotel on Wednesday morning, on their way south to the Yarra Valley, raising money for kids in need and having a good time along the way.

