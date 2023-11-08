With a toot of the horn, a flash of the lights and occasional screech of the wheel, nearly 50 4WD vehicles left the driveway of the Mercure Canberra hotel on Wednesday morning, on their way south to the Yarra Valley, raising money for kids in need and having a good time along the way.
More than 100 people are taking part in the Variety 4WD Adventure 2023, each team raising at least $5000 before they leave and then fundraising along the way.
Organised by Variety - the Children's Charity of Queensland, the Variety 4WD this year travels from Canberra to the Yarra Valley, via the Victorian high country.
Variety - the Children's Charity of Queensland secretary Peter Apel, who is also participating in the jaunt, said the people who got involved in the event "cared about kids and want and try to improve the life of kids with a disability".
"We've also got a love of the outdoors, a cold drink on a hot day and seeing a bit of Australia we haven't seen before," he said.
There were 47 vehicles in this year's event, heading for Corryong on day one of the adventure.
"We have 10 days to make our way slowly to the Yarra Valley, with a little bit of wine therapy at the end, to get over things," Mr Apel said, with a laugh.
The social side of things was a big attraction of taking part.
"Variety people come from absolutely every walk of life and it's lovely," Mr Apel said.
"Everyone gets into the spirit of it. There's a lot of dressed-up vehicles, there's a lot of dressed-up people, costumes. Every night is a party. We've got music travelling with us, the atmosphere is great.
"So it's just terrific to be amongst a group of people who just want to have a bit of fun together."
The drivers and passengers have fundraised by everything from sausage sizzles to asking neighbours for a donation to help kids who are sick, disadvantaged or living with a disability.
The money raised will be used by Variety Queensland to deliver grants, programs, scholarships and experiences to the children.
The Variety Heart Scholarships, for example, offer financial support to families of kids with a talent in sport, music, academia or the arts.
Ben Keatch, of Brisbane, was travelling in the Variety 4WD Adventure in a 2018 Toyota Landcruiser.
"It's a fantastic cause to get behind," he said.
"Variety have helped out so many children over the years. And it's the fun, as well, associated going on this fun adventure with some wonderful people.
"The social side is a big part of it. The networking that's involved, people coming together and fundraising and doing it in a fun way.
"You find by the end of the day, a lot of money has been raised and a lot of laughs have been had."
To donate, go to www.variety.org.au/
