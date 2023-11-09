A dozen seconds. That's the qualifying time Canberra speedway star Michael Stewart will be chasing as he faces the biggest challenge of his racing career early next year after securing a one-off deal to compete at the prestigious Chilli Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklohoma.
Every year one of the largest clear-span buildings in the world, Tulsa's River Spirit Expo Centre, is transformed into an indoor clay racetrack to stage the Chili Bowl Nationals and attracts more than 250 racers from all motor disciplines, from NASCAR, Indycar and sprintcars, to chase the famous Golden Driller trophy.
This January will be the 38th running of the indoor event.
Speedcars are regarded as among the most difficult of clay track purpose-built specialist speedway racecars to drive.
They are inherently violent, dangerous, unstable machines which bounce around on the track and lift wheels up everywhere.
They require courage and skill in spades to drive, having no aerodynamic aids and 360 horsepower wrapped into a tubular frame chassis which typically weighs less than 400kg. Stewart is a two-time NSW speedcar champion and one of the best in the country.
The drivers all have elbow straps to keep their arms from flailing outside the cockpit and shattering their bones when they roll over.
The Tulsa event is the biggest short-track event in the sport globally. One pedal-to-the-metal qualifying lap of the track takes around 12 seconds.
"When you go to the US, you are against the fastest, and the very best; it's without doubt going to be a massive, massive challenge to go there and get on the pace almost straight away," Stewart said.
"It's cut-throat right from the start; everyone only gets two eight-lap practice sessions on the track before it goes straight into qualifying."
Staged under lights in front of thousands of fans who travel from across the US, the Chilli Bowl track is tight, flat and extremely fast. Relatively few Australian speedcars drivers have chanced their hand at this event, the most recent being back in 2007.
The 28-year-old earthmoving contractor now based at Collector will be travelling across to Oklahoma with his father, Chris, an engine builder who has been instrumental in helping set up his son's cars for different track conditions.
The deal was secured as part of a US market push by an Australian company, Graham Racing Developments, to sell their locally engineered Chevrolet engines into the world's largest speedcar market.
The engine Stewart will use will be shipped to the US this week, where it will be dropped into a supplied King chassis.
"I'm going there armed with a strong package," Stewart said.
"There's so many unknown factors and because of the short track there's a bit of luck involved; you could have someone crash in front of you and that's your weekend done."
That's exactly what happened at Stewart's previous outing at Toowoomba, in Queensland in September, when a lapped car crashed in front of him during a sprintcar race.
His own speedcar was destroyed during a huge crash at the same track back in May, when he clipped the wall coming off a turn and rolled nine times. The team is still waiting on a replacement chassis.
While he has plenty of seat time ahead in the bigger sprintcar category to the end of the year, he likely will be heading to the US without any speedcar laps under his belt.
"We are trying to find somewhere where we can possibly get in some practice and set-up time before the Chilli Bowl but it will be winter time over there and there's very few tracks that are not snowed in and available," he said.
"But the main thing is to go over there, enjoy the experience, and give it a really good crack."
The 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals will be held from January 8-13, with five nights of qualifying.
