Who makes the best scones in Canberra?
It could be you. All you need to do is register - and then bake.
The Canberra Scone-Off is a new community event happening on Saturday, November 18 at the Uniting Church Kippax in Holt.
The scone-off will take place at the same time as the monthly Kippax Marketplace and help raise money for community projects run by the charity Uniting Care Kippax in West Belconnen.
Deputy Chief Minister Yvette Berry is definitely onboard and will present prizes to the best scone bakers on the day.
"Scones with jam and cream are one of Australia's most iconic and simple dishes, so it's about time we had a festival to celebrate them," she said.
"But this is not just about scones, it's a celebration of food, community and fun."
The competition will be judged based on seven categories of scones: plain scones, savoury scones, date scones, pumpkin scones, gluten-free scones, junior (for school-aged bakers), and "other scones" for all other categories.
It costs $5 to register for each category, with funds going to help those doing it tough in the West Belconnen community.
As well as the baking competition there will also be morning tea and Devonshire tea served throughout the day.
A highlight of the Canberra Scone-Off will be a debate between local representatives about whether scones should be served with jam or cream on top.
One of the event organisers Andrea Butler is also an experienced CWA baking competition judge.
"There are lots of people in Canberra who can make great scones, but this is the first local baking competition that focuses just on scones alone," she said.
"So there are many local bakers, both professional and amateur, who will keenly participate and observe who makes the best scones in Canberra."
The link to enter the competition and be in the running to be crowned Canberra's Scone King or Queen, is here.
You can also keep up to date with details on the Canberra Scone-Off Facebook page.
The Canberra Scone-Off is on Saturday, November 18 from 10am to 1pm at the Kippax Uniting Church, on the corner of Hardwick Crescent and Luke Street in Holt. Entry is free to come and watch the scone competition.
