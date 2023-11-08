Fraught, charged relations between Senator Pauline Hanson and Greens deputy leader Mehreen Faruqi have disrupted Senate proceedings, as the Greens sought to complain about the One Nation leader's latest attempt to tell the Pakistan-born Australian politician to "go home".
Half an hour of question time was taken up on Wednesday, as the Greens sought to take Senator Hanson to task for her contribution on Monday evening to debate counter-terrorism legislation, particularly targeting Senator Faruqi.
Greens Senate leader Larissa Waters accused Senator Hanson of making "despicable" race-based, personal remarks about her colleague in the context of the Israel-Hamas war, and after the Greens protest action in the Senate, including an offer to put her on a plane and "wave her away".
Senator Waters suggested the remarks breach Parliament's recently introduced code of behavioural conduct as well as the Senate's standing orders by reflecting on another Senator. She requested Senator Hanson withdraw and apologise.
"I am calling on Senator Hanson to withdraw her comments, comments that I might add she has made on a number of previous occasions as well that she will drive Senator Faruqi to the airport and wave her away," she told Parliament.
"It is tantamount to saying go back to where you came from. As if Senator Faruqi is not an Australian, as if Senator Faruqi is not a citizen of this country, as if she is not an elected representative for the people of NSW."
READ MORE
When it came to her turn to speak in Wednesday, Senator Hanson chose to read the same remarks from Hansard when explaining her actions, further angering the Greens. She also declined repeated directions by Senate President Sue Lines to withdraw the words.
When asked one time, she responded, "let me think about that", before telling a clearly upset Senator Faruqi where the tissues were.
Senator Hanson also accused Greens senators of making "obscene" remarks about her and they were subsequently withdrawn.
One Nation colleague Malcolm Roberts said Senator Hanson did not refer to race or skin colour, but merely told her to "go home".
Senator Faruqi said she just wanted to hold Senator Hanson "to account" for her actions, especially what she called a "racial slur".
Liberal senator Simon Birmingham took aim at what he called the "petulant, petty" arguments between the crossbench senators and urged the Senate to get back to the issues facing Australians.
It comes after Senator Faruqi took legal action against Senator Hanson earlier this year over a tweet telling her to "piss off back to Pakistan". Senator Faruqi had tweeted about not being able to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II as she was the leader of a "racist empire built on stolen lives, land and wealth of colonised peoples". The case is still ongoing.
Senator Lines is now reviewing statements that Senator Hanson made on Monday that she declined to withdraw on Wednesday.
Earlier on Monday, the Greens senators left the chamber in protest around 25 minutes into question time over the government's failure to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza or condemn Israel's attacks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.