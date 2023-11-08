The Canberra Raiders could know by the end of the week whether they need to find a new assistant coach.
It's believed Michael Maguire was meeting with NSWRL this week, with the potential for him to be announced as Blues State of Origin coach by Friday.
Then he'd have three coaching roles given he's also the New Zealand Kiwis coach, having just guided them to a massive 30-0 victory over Australia in the final of the Pacific Championships at Hamilton on Saturday.
Maguire had put Blues talks on hold while he dedicated himself to the Kiwis cause.
But it's unlikely he'll be able to keep all three jobs, with his tenure in Canberra expected to end if he's appointed Blues coach.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart would then be on the hunt for an assistant to replace Maguire, who was contracted with the Green Machine until the end of 2024.
It would be up to the Raiders board to decide whether they'd be happy for him to miss a large chunk of the NRL season during the Origin period.
The board want their coaches fully focused on a young Green Machine in what they see as a crucial season for their long-term prospects.
They stopped Canberra coach Ricky Stuart from putting his hand up for the role and were expected to do the same for Maguire as well.
That would leave Maguire with a choice between remaining with the Raiders or coaching the Blues.
It's still unclear whether New Zealand would be happy for him to continue in his role with them - although his historic Hamilton win certainly helped his cause.
He's also helped by the fact Kiwis Tests and Origin don't overlap.
The Raiders' young guns, like new signing Kaeo Weekes, have already begun pre-season, with most of the senior players set to begin on November 20.
Their international stars will return in December.
