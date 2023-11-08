Footwork's overrated. Just ask Glenn Maxwell.
Cricket coaches around the world will have you believe otherwise, but he didn't need any of it for what's now in the running for one of the greatest innings of all time.
Certainly by an Australian. And certainly in a World Cup.
In an era where we throw everything up as being the greatest it's easy to get carried away. Especially when nobody's seen every innings ever played. Kind of makes it hard to judge.
But Maxwell's certainly put himself in the mix.
Especially given he basically did it all on one leg. While cramping. Although there were times when he was on his back. Cramping. Or lying on his stomach. Getting treatment for cramp. Swigging pickle juice like it was beer at Oktoberfest.
It wasn't so much stand and deliver, but cramp and deliver.
He didn't wield his willow - instead using it like a weapon. Sometimes an axe. Sometimes a baseball bat.
There seemed to be tennis shots and hockey slap shots thrown in amongst the heaves to cow corner and reverse sweeps.
The crowd continually got the chance to see if their catching was better than the under-fire Afghans.
Adding to his feat was doing under the pressure of a World Cup. Coming to the crease at 4-49 and then watching the Aussies crumble to 7-91 as they chased 292 for victory.
He was almost out first ball. He got dropped twice by the time he'd made 33 - the second was an absolute sitter - and he was even given out LBW, only to have it overturned by the decision review system.
So bad was his cramp Maxwell considered retiring hurt at one stage, only to turn away next-man-in Adam Zampa as the leg-spinner hovered on the boundary ready to come in.
"The Big Show's" century came in 76 balls. His second 52 - bringing up his double ton with a massive six that also won the game for the Aussies. Dragging them off the canvass and ensuring their spot in the semi-finals in the process.
All while captain Pat Cummins stood at the other end laughing, as Maxwell switched between smashing sixes and collapsing in pain.
It brought back memories of Dean Jones' courageous innings in the tied Test in Chennai in 1986.
More of a Jones lite though really. Given Maxwell didn't end up in hospital with severe dehydration. Having been so exhausted he relieved himself on the field rather than waste the energy of walking off.
Interestingly they ended up with similar scores. Jones's 210 coming in an eight-and-a-half-hour marathon. Maxwell's unbeaten 201 in just 128 balls.
By the end of his innings, "Maxi" looked like he'd not only fallen off the back of a golf cart - as he did earlier in the tournament to give himself concussion and miss a game - but had it reverse back over him as well.
Only two others have scored World Cup double hundreds - Martin Guptill (237 not out) and Chris Gayle (215) - highlighting how rare a feat it was.
At the time Gayle's was a World Cup record - and he did it at Manuka Oval back in 2015.
There were some similarities with Maxwell's knock. Similarities that went beyond the 16 sixes and 10 fours Gayle hit - compared with the Aussie's 10 and 21 respectively.
There was also the shaky start. Maxwell almost caught behind off his first ball, while Gayle survived an LBW appeal and a DRS review in the first over of the game against Zimbabwe - when he hadn't scored either.
Maxwell overcame his debilitating cramp, while Gayle overcame the pressure of such poor form then West Indies Cricket Board president Dave Cameron had retweeted a call for Gayle to retire. Talk about proving the doubters wrong.
Was one better than the other? Does it really matter?
It's an innings that deserves to be celebrated. He's even managed to breath life into a World Cup that was barely noticed when it started. And he did it standing on one leg.
