It would be a case of the most dystopian kind of groupthink imaginable to commission a workplace survey and decide, on balance, to only release the positive feedback.
And yet, when faced with a Freedom of Information request regarding the results of an ACT Health staff survey, that is exactly what occurred.
When opposition health spokeswoman Leanne Castley made the FOI request, health authorities initially refused to release the negative feedback gathered from a survey of the team behind the ACT's digital health record, on the grounds that it could negatively affect the wider health directorate.
But ACT Ombudsman Iain Anderson quite rightly overturned this decision, pointing out that releasing only the positive results contradicted the spirit of the survey.
"I consider that both the positive and negative feedback provided in the staff survey would contribute to an informed debate on an issue of public interest," he said.
Hardly a revolutionary finding, but where the ACT health directorate is concerned, secrecy, obfuscation and hiding behind all-encompassing "concerns for privacy" are well and truly the norm.
READ MORE:
It is the worst offender in a competitive field of directorates and government bodies for whom "transparency" and "public interest" seem foreign words. This survey cover-up is just the latest in a long list of instances in which Health has failed on the transparency front.
Just this week, for example, it was revealed that the critical clinical decisions that led to ACT mental health patient Alex Ophel's day release, during which he allegedly stabbed ANU students in September, won't be released publicly and in full.
This decision has been made despite details of the September incident, the identity of the alleged offender and the names of the victims all being in the public domain. The public interest in this inquiry and its report is real and substantial.
Yet the ACT government maintained it would not release the report in full "due to the strict privacy of protected information provisions under the Health Act 1993".
Concerns for privacy is a common and convenient catch cry when the health directorate is asked to reveal important information in the public interest.
Even scant but vital details about patient numbers and vaccination status were blocked during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite it being clear they would have helped create a better picture of where Canberra sat in terms of case numbers.
But this often serves only to create a culture of secrecy around issues that are well and truly in the public interest, if not in the public domain already.
The irony inherent in refusing to release all the feedback in the digital health record survey is that so little was gained from doing so.
The redacted material included issues around training and recruitment processes, burnout, unsustainable workload and, that most niche of workplace complaints, "amassing of excessive flex credits".
Unedifying, to be sure, but hardly unique in this post-COVID environment, in which staff are still in recovery, expectations around workloads are still in flux and people have come to expect more from their employers.
Released in full, the survey results would hardly have generated headlines, but picking out the bad bits only serves to highlight the culture it was trying to conceal.
It's yet another example of how sunlight is always the best disinfectant, no one benefits from a lack of transparency, and "privacy concerns" have a limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.