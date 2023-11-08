The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Picking out the bad bits: Transparency continues to elude ACT health directorate

By The Canberra Times
Updated November 9 2023 - 6:27am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It would be a case of the most dystopian kind of groupthink imaginable to commission a workplace survey and decide, on balance, to only release the positive feedback.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.