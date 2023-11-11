The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Support medical team Paul and Sarah Gould venture deep into high country, raising money for Variety

PB
By Peter Brewer
November 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After 16 years of following charity fundraising car "bashers" into some of the most remote areas of the eastern states of Australia, emergency nurse Paul Gould surprisingly hasn't had to treat a single snake bite.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.