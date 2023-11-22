Collar®: Revolutionizing Recruitment with AI Technology

Collar® Group is transforming the recruitment sector and taking the industry by storm. Picture supplied by Collar

AI technology and a genuine care for people are the key factors making Collar® stand out from the crowd within the recruitment industry.

The revolutionary company is transforming the recruitment sector and taking the industry by storm.

Using technology the "matchmakers of the workplace" are constantly adapting to improve while working from a culture which puts people first.

Collar® are currently building a new Customer Record System that uses an AI overlay but with a direct human touch that will support recruitment efforts as it is personalised for each client.

The system is constantly being further developed and personalised to continue improving the way technology is used in recruitment.

"We're continuing to change the way we recruit," Group General Manager - Government Alfred Wilkinson said.

"We are Australia's leading medium-sized recruitment company and we are further enhancing."

In order to better service different sectors of recruiting Collar® developed two brands, CollarCare™ and Collar Momentum.

CollarCare™ specialises in health care recruitment while Collar Momentum is an Indigenous owned supply nation registered business focussing on Indigenous recruitment and training.

Other core offerings include temporary recruitment, permanent recruitment and executive search and recruitment.

They are also a Group Training Organisation, providing employers with a flexible and supportive approach to hosting apprentices and trainees while giving their apprentices the skills and experience required to excel in their trade.

Further to this, Collar® is committed to getting your business to the next level by providing Managed Services Provider programs such as recruitment process outsourcing, that optimise talent acquisition strategies, reduce costs, saves time in the hiring process and provides you with an employment talent pool.

Explore a wide range of industries

Recently the continued growth and permanence of the company has been assured with trademarks registered for both Collar® and Collar Recruit a better way®, a further testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the recruitment industry.

Employees within the Collar® brands experience "truly modern" practices and a focus on wellbeing and mental health.

Dogs are welcome in the office on Fridays.

They give 4 weeks annual leave, 2 weeks wellbeing leave, 3 days between Christmas and New Year and 1 day for your birthday, and there is a gender balance in leadership roles with 64 per cent of these roles held by women.

If people are happy they're going to work harder and want to achieve more," brand and marketing director Emma Pinyon said.

Caring for people's happiness doesn't stop with internal employees, the happiness of candidates and clients is also a focus.

"We're not just tick and flick, we care about longevity and happiness of our candidates where they work everyday and the happiness of our clients," Mr Wilkinson said.

"The company's overall belief is that looking after people is the most important factor of the business and the rest will happen organically."

And happen it did. In just two years the company has grown by 450 per cent after starting in one small office in Perth.

Today, there are 13 offices across Australia with more than 120 employees boasting more than 450 years of experience in recruiting between them.

While the growth itself is highly impressive, Collar Group has also been shortlisted and won various awards including the only recruitment agency in Australia to achieve A Great Place to Work Accreditation from Investor in People and most recently Best Workplaces™ for Women List - Investor in People.

Other awards and achievements include:

Overseas Employer of the Year: Gold - Investors in People

Best People Team - Investors in People

Best Newcomer - Investors in People

A Great Place to Work Accreditation - Investors in People

We Invest in People - GOLD Accreditation - Investors in People

We Invest in Wellbeing - GOLD Accreditation - Investors in People

APAC Insider Awards - Recruitment Agency of the Year 2023

Excellence award for mental health support 2023 -

WHS Awards - Leadership in WHS, Jamie Mallinder

Best Workplaces™ for Women List - Investor in People

Family Friendly Workplace Accreditation

Ephram Stephenson (CEO & Founder) Awards:

The CEO Magazine - Start-Up Executive of the Year 2022

Leader of the Year Award - Investors in People Award Finalist 2022

Talent X - Job Adder Lead Speaker event

CIO - Business News Article

Collar® is creating a new path in recruitment through the use of technology and their focus on wellbeing and mental health.

The company offers recruiting services for businesses of any size across a vast number of industries and can even send a team member to a business to work directly with the recruitment team to ease pressures of recruiting.

The journey started with the vision of CEO and founder Ephram Stephenson to redefine the way recruitment works. The recent trademarks solidifies their position in the market and is a recognition of the dedication, hard work, and passion the team brings to the table every day.

Not just a recruitment agency, Collar® Group is a symbol of reliability, trust, and a promise to deliver a better way.

