A "longstanding feud" erupting from two men briefly dating the same woman, has allegedly led to a former Comanchero bikie threatening to kill "a snitch and a bitch".
"I don't care if I get caught the AFP can play this mother f---in tape in court," the former bikie is accused of sending his rival on Snapchat.
Axel Sidaros, 29, was denied bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Sidaros, previously a member of the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang with his current status unknown, pleaded not guilty to fresh charges of threatening to kill, using a carriage service to menace, and possessing cocaine.
He had previously pleaded not guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon and is set to face a hearing next week.
Police documents state the alleged victim had "a longstanding feud" with Sidaros, "which resulted from both males briefly dating the same female".
Police claim that on October 28, the alleged victim was away from his home and received a Snapchat video from Sidaros.
It allegedly showed Sidaros out the front of the alleged victim's house, taking mail out of the mailbox and attempting to open a glass sliding door.
On Monday, the alleged victim is said to have received a number of Snapchat messages and videos from Sidaros.
"Canberra get ready for ur first daylight hit glock sideways," one of the messages is said to have read.
"I don't care if I get caught the AFP can play this mother f---in tape in court I'll kill you I aint playin hear what I'm sayin homie."
Another message, police claim, showed an image of Sidaros holding a black handgun with the caption: "Ant got sent and he's a bitch, [alleged victim's] a snitch and a bitch this big 40s gonna blow off his head".
Officers searched Sidaro's home in O'Malley and found cocaine, a large knife with "COMANCHERO MC 3" written in thick black marker, a Comanchero's t-shirt and a patch for a vest.
Police claim Sidaros admitted to being at the alleged victim's home in October, and said the gang items were "from ages ago".
On Wednesday, due to the fresh charges, defence lawyer Michael Kukulies-Smith was required to prove there were special or exceptional circumstances that favoured Sidaros being granted bail.
Mr Kukulies-Smith argued this threshold could be met through a combination of factors.
"There is a significant identification issue," he said.
"The case has a fundamental weakness at the outset."
Mr Kukulies-Smith stated a finger tattoo visible in one of the Snapchat photos, was not uncommon.
The court heard Sidaros has "ACCA", standing for Always Comanchero, Comanchero Always, tattooed on his finger.
The defence lawyer argued a large number of people involved or previously associated with the bikie gang had the same tattoo.
Prosecutor Marcus Dyason argued the case was not weak, and another "distinguishing feature" was the Snapchat handle "AX3L8Y".
This, in combination with the gang tattoo, supported the claim Sidaros had sent the messages, Mr Dyason told the court.
Ultimately, magistrate Glenn Theakston found the threshold had not been met and remanded Sidaros to custody.
Sidaros was initially released on parole last year after spending about four years behind bars over a shooting and arson attack on another rival.
He and three other masked men attacked former bikie boss Peter Zdravkovic at the victim's Calwell home in 2018.
Sidaros was sent back to jail in January 2023, after police discovered a 10cm knife hanging from his necklace.
However, the former bikie was back on the streets by May.
