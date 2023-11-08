An electric prime mover made its longest journey so far in Australia to deliver a nation-leading new battery electric firefighting support vehicle to the ACT, Volvo Australia has said.
The breathing apparatus vehicle was delivered to the ACT on Wednesday, hauled into the capital from Brisbane by a Volvo electric prime mover.
Paul Ilmer, Volvo Australia's vice president of emerging technology, said it was the longest Australian journey conducted by an electric prime mover.
"This truck, over the last few days, has been driven from Brisbane to Canberra, around about 1200 kilometres, and was charged seven times in the mandatory rest breaks, and has saved 1200 kilograms of carbon, compared to if that journey was conducted by a diesel truck," Mr Ilmer said.
The truck had to be charged in passenger vehicle bays, which Mr Ilmer said showed the need for investment in truck specific charging points.
Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman said the ACT had a contract worth $12.7 million with Volvo Australia for seven trucks over about four years.
Mr Gentleman said the electric breathing apparatus support vehicle, which would enter service in the ACT early next year, was a step forward for ACT Fire and Rescue and firefighter safety.
The electric support vehicle would not have any limitations on its use as a result of range, with the Emergency Services Agency confident modelling has shown the truck will be able to easily replace the existing diesel model.
Mr Ilmer said changes to state and territory regulations had begun to build confidence in the market for electric heavy vehicles, with "massive" interest in the trucks.
"The only problem with a truck like this is once you get a driver into it, you can't get them out to drive a diesel truck," he said, pointing to the reduced noise and vibration in the cabin.
The Emergency Services Agency has previously been criticised for the way it handled the procurement of a new $1.6 million hybrid-electric fire truck, with the Auditor-General finding the agency breached procurement guidelines.
However, the agency went through a "normal" procurement process for the Volvo contract, Mr Gentleman said.
