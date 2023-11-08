American star Mercedes Russell has sent a message to her WNBL rivals with a dominant performance to lead the Southside Flyers past the Canberra Capitals.
The WNBA champion made a statement on both ends of the court, finishing with 20 points and 11 rebounds in the 104-79 victory.
The match was played in front of a big midweek crowd of 1498 fans, following on from the 1702 who attended Sunday afternoon's season opener.
The Capitals fought hard to overcome their physical rivals, however, they were repeatedly forced into tough shots.
Canberra largely kept Opals legend Lauren Jackson contained throughout the contest, limiting the veteran to five points, but it was another centre who made them pay.
Russell played a key role in the defensive effort and made her opponents pay on offense. The 28-year-old's presence helped open up the long-range shooting games her teammates, with the visitors finishing the night with 14 three pointers.
Guard Maddi Rocci was a key beneficiary, scoring 28 points and shooting 4-6 from beyond the arc.
Russell has returned to the WNBL for the first time since the 2019-20 season and has made an instant impact in her first two games.
The American is a two-time WNBA champion. She plays for the Seattle Storm, alongside Capitals star Jade Melbourne.
While Russell had a big night, Canberra coach Kristen Veal was largely pleased with the way her team defended the veteran and said the Flyers' talent across the court wore her team down.
"She had a big night because she played [32] minutes," Veal said. "You play that many minutes, you're going to get good numbers and you're going to get good reps and good opportunities.
"She's a hell of a player. I thought [Alex Bunton] did a really good job making it tough for her, but it's not just her. At the same time you're guarding Mercedes Russle, you're guarding Jackson, Rocci, [Bec] Cole, [Nyadiew] Puoch, [Jasmine] Dickey, the list goes on. It's that group effect that helps Mercedes be so good."
The Canberra scorers were evenly distributed, with Melbourne, Alex Sharp, Nicole Munger, Alex Fowler and Alex Bunton all reaching double digits, with Bunton also recording 10 rebounds.
Veal's side has now fallen to 0-2 to start the season. They will travel to Sydney to play the Flames next Wednesday night.
The coach was pleased with her team's effort, but ultimately disappointed with the performance.
"We know the big picture, we know what we're working towards," she said. "We know the newness of this group, but the thing you can't dismiss every night is the fact we want to compete, we want to win and we want to be moving forward and showing what we can do as a group and getting some gratification and some reward.
"Tonight was probably a bit difficult in we know we're going to have an uphill battle against most teams. We understand that and we're ready for that. We've got to keep working on things we can control, just for us. It would be nice for it to be in our control as opposed to out of our control."
The Capitals took the fight to the Flyers early, with Bunton putting her side up by one midway through the opening quarter.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT NEWS:
Southside, however, was able to wear their opponents down throughout a physical period. The pressure eventually led to points and the visitors jumped out to a 25-15 lead late in the quarter.
Shakera Reilly kept Canberra in the contest with a crucial three, the hosts trailing 27-20 at the break.
Southside found their range from beyond the arc in the second and that signalled trouble for the Capitals.
The lead quickly stretched out to 12, before the Capitals slowly clawed their way back. A Munger three cut the deficit to five with two minutes to play, however the Flyers closed out the half to lead 49-40 at the main break.
Southside took control early in the third, dominating the period to extend their lead to 22 points at three-quarter time.
The Canberra players continued to fight throughout the final quarter, however the margin proved insurmountable and the Flyers closed out the contest in a professional manner.
SOUTHSIDE FLYERS 104 bt CANBERRA CAPITALS 79
Crowd 1498 at National Convention Centre Canberra
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.