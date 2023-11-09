It has been a challenging week for many Canberra small businesses.
On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank lifted interest rates for the 13th consecutive time. For a household with a mortgage of $750,000, this means a total increase of $1815 per month since rate rises began.
For small businesses, this is a hit to the hip pockets of their customers, resulting in reduced discretionary spending in the local economy.
With Christmas on the horizon, many small businesses are hoping to register strong sales in coming weeks, with some retailers reliant on the Christmas season for more than half of their annual revenue.
Many small businesses have a mortgage themselves, meaning Tuesday's rate rise was a double-whammy with higher costs to fund their business.
As the rate rise was being digested, many woke up on Wednesday to find their phone and internet services down in the biggest network outage in Australian history. Many small businesses were put in the invidious situation of being unable to communicate with their customers, staff, and suppliers.
Contingency plans were difficult to enable with uncertainty around the length of the outage and limited communication channels available.
Some small businesses reported a loss in trade of up to $10,000 due to the inability to process transactions. Meanwhile, costs such as rent, electricity and labour did not simply disappear.
One café spoke of customers arriving to their premises expecting their coffee and breakfast orders for pickup, only to be informed their advance orders had not been received.
As well as immediate financial cost, there will be flow-on costs for small businesses as they circle back to customers and suppliers, round off their accounts and conduct stocktakes where supplies did not arrive.
The outage is a crucial reminder the internet is now essential service - much like water and electricity - with a need for service providers and government to work closer with small business to provide back-up plans.
While an interest rate rise followed by a national network outage might not be a 'typical' 48 hours for small business, it is emblematic of the challenges and tough operating environment they regularly face.
Small businesses are resilient and tend to remain optimistic where possible.
The ACT is now the fastest-growing jurisdiction for small businesses, with more than 34,000 operators spanning cafes, newsagencies, hairdressers, builders and more.
However, we need government policies that boost, rather than burden, our small businesses.
The federal government's energy incentive scheme is helping small businesses to reduce their costs through tax incentives, making it easier to upgrade equipment such as refrigeration.
Meanwhile, greater investment into skills and training is positive, including the federal government providing $12.6 billion through a new National Skilled Agreement. Small businesses train over 40 per cent of all trainees and apprentices in Australia.
However, one area that is a critical threat to small business is the government's latest tranche of IR changes. The so-called 'Closing Loopholes' bill is a 700-page package and the most significant rewrite of Australian workplace rules in recent memory.
Small businesses are concerned at the sheer complexity of the bill, in particular the radical overhaul of current definitions of casual workers and independent contractors.
These segments comprise 3.7 million Australians and are critical parts of the small business workforce.
For example, a new three-page definition of casual workers is proposed which creates a multifactorial test of 15 elements and requires ongoing assessment.
The changes will negatively impact a diversity of business across grocery store, butchers, newsagents, hairdressers, retailers to butchers, cafes and restaurants.
A COSBOA survey found 90 per cent of small business would be less likely to employ if the changes proceed. Indeed, some small businesses stated they were currently holding off from hiring staff due to the spectre of uncertainty the bill is creating.
Some small businesses were worried about their ability to operate at all if the changes proceed. One newsagency highlighted concern about their ability to maintain a complex supply chain of newspaper delivery if their ability to use casuals and contractors is undermined.
A family-owned hair salon which has been in operation for close to 60 years is worried about their ability to remain price competitive with the additional compliance costs the bill will introduce.
Small businesses do not typically have specialised HR support, and disappointingly, the impact statement to the bill fails to address these real costs to small businesses.
In coming weeks, it is vital the Canberra community backs their small businesses and shops local for the food, beverages, decorations, accessories and gifts that define the festive season.
Meanwhile, the timeliest gift the federal government could give to small business is to shelve its complex IR bill and go back to the drawing board.
