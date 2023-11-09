The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business
Opinion

Interest rates, technology and industrial relations reform are crippling small ACT businesses

By Luke Achterstraat
November 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It has been a challenging week for many Canberra small businesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.