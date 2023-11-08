Pauline Hanson has escaped censure over her latest effort to tell Pakistan-born Australian Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi to "go home" after withdrawing her remarks, but the Senate President has still read Senators the riot act over parliamentary behaviour.
The One Nation leader, who is being sued by the Greens deputy leader over a tweet telling her to "piss off back to Pakistan", doubled down during Monday evening's Senate debate on a counter-terrorism bill and in particular Senator Faruqi's strong concern for Palestine.
Half an hour of question time was taken up on Wednesday, as the One Nation leader refused several directions to withdraw her contribution which included an offer to put her on a plane and "wave her away".
She instead directed Senator Faruqi to a box of tissues.
President Sue Lines reviewed the remarks overnight, but late on Wednesday Senator Hanson finally withdrew, avoiding any form of censure.
Senator Lines, speaking also for the Deputy President, had these words on Thursday for all senators.
"We are of the strong view that senators must take responsibility for their actions and their words," she told the Senate.
"Of course, you do have standing orders which ensure that high standards are upheld. But ultimately what is said and done in this place is the responsibility of each and every senator. We urge senators to always withdraw any language and/or actions which offend others and to do so willingly."
Senator Hanson was not present in the chamber, however her colleague Malcolm Roberts was there for the President's words.
READ MORE:
The Greens regard Senator Hanson's words as "despicable", race-based and "tantamount to saying go back to where you came from".
The President had immediately viewed the remarks as breaching the Senate's standing orders as "amounted to personal reflections" on another senator, and on that basis should have been withdrawn when directed.
"It is extremely regrettable that Senator Hanson did not accept the opportunity to do so yesterday after I made a clear and direct ruling in respect of the personal reflections she made upon Senator Faruqi," she said.
"Whilst I accept Senator Hanson's subsequent withdrawal I remind all Senators that they should comply with the directions of the chair in such matters.
"It would be preferable for senators to show each other the courtesy they are due as each of us here representing the views and aspirations of the people who have elected them to this place."
In a reminder to the Greens, the President reminded senators to raise issues when they happen rather than "try to play catch up days later."
It comes after Senator Faruqi took legal action against Senator Hanson earlier this year over a tweet telling her to "piss off back to Pakistan".
Senator Faruqi had tweeted about not being able to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II as she was the leader of a "racist empire built on stolen lives, land and wealth of colonised peoples". The case is still ongoing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.