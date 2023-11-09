Canberra has its very own representative in The Big Issue's 2024 calendar, which is on sale now.
Murry, who sells The Big Issue around the national capital, is the featured vendor for the month of March, which is also his birthday month.
The 39-year-old was chuffed to be in the calendar, which is being sold nationally.
"I think it's good," he said.
The calendar visits vendors all around Australia.
.
There is Pat at His Majesty's Theatre in Perth, Murray outside a post office in Belconnen, Glenn at Sydney's Bondi Markets, Teresa at Bourke Street Mall in Melbourne, David at Beehive Corner in Adelaide, and Jim at Gold Coast's Burleigh Heads Beach.
The calendar also features special cartoons from artist Andrew Weldon.
Murry, who has been selling The Big Issue for about five years, says he enjoys the experience.
"I get to meet a lot of good people, including people who have time for a chat," he said.
The Big Issue editor Amy Hetherington said the calendar would be sold on the streets by the vendors, along with the magazine, providing them with a "much-welcome income boost".
"The Big Issue vendors are the heart of their communities," she said.
"The relationships they create with their regular customers can be as valuable as the income they earn. We're always enthusiastic about sharing these stories and showing how important these connections are."
For Murray, the income from selling The Big Issue is not just about existing, but enjoying life's little pleasures, such as watching a movie at home with his much-loved dog by his side on the couch.
"I just heard from a friend [about selling The Big Issue] and thought I'd give it a shot," he said.
The Big Issue 2024 Calendar is available from vendors around the country for $20.
Vendors purchase the calendar for $8 and sell it for $20, earning $12 for every calendar sold.
Vendors accept payment via cash, tap & go, or PayID via your banking app.
