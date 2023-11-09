Public sector employment is outstripping jobs growth across the broader economy in a sign that governments are becoming an increasingly important driver of economic activity.
The number of federal, state, territory and local government employees grew workers 3.5 per cent in the year to June, while the number of jobs in the overall economy rose at an annual rate of 2.9 per cent last month.
Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show that 11,000 people were added to the commonwealth payroll alone last financial year, lifting the total federal government workforce, including defence personnel, to 350,300 employees - a 3.24 per cent increase.
State and territory government payrolls grew even more sharply over the same period, adding 65,600 workers to reach 1.87 million staff.
While employment is continuing to increase across the economy, the rate of growth is slowing.
The ABS reported that payroll jobs grew 0.2 per cent in the month to mid-October but much of this was due to a temporary influx of workers hired to help run the Voice to Parliament referendum.
ABS head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis said that without the one-off referendum employment boost, the number of payroll jobs would have declined by 0.3 per cent.
While there was a seasonal 0.7 per cent lift in employment in retail as the sector geared up for Christmas, most other industries reported a decline in payroll jobs.
The slowdown in payroll growth comes amid other signs that demand for labour is softening.
The number of jobs advertised fell 5 per cent in October, according to the SEEK Employment Index market, and are down almost 20 per cent from the level reached a year earlier.
SEEK managing director Australia and New Zealand, Kendra Banks, said last month's fall followed months of incremental decline, and the number of applications per job was rising.
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Michelle Bullock on Tuesday acknowledged that conditions in the labour market are easing but warned "they remain tight".
In her statement following the Melbourne Cup Day interest rate rise, Ms Bullock said that although high interest rates were working to dampen demand, "the weight of ... information suggests that the risk of inflation remaining higher for longer has increased".
The RBA has revised down its unemployment forecast, predicting the jobless rate will rise to 4.25 per cent rather than 4.5 per cent.
But earlier central bank concerns about a damaging wage-price spiral developing appear more muted than they were mid-year.
Ms Bullock said that although the pace of wages growth had increased, it was "still consistent with the inflation target, provided productivity growth picks up".
ABS figures show the total commonwealth wages bill, which includes pay rises, extra hours and additional staff, jumped 4.9 per cent last financial year. But, allowing for a 3.2 per increase in the total head count, it suggests a much more modest increase in pay packets.
Talks between the federal government and public servants over pay are deadlocked after workers rejected a second offer of 11.2 per cent over three years.
