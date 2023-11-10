Ian C writes: "I can picture the Optus executives in past meetings to review corporate risk. The consequences of the event yesterday would have been ranked as Major or even Catastrophic, but since it was clearly unforseen it would have been assessed as very unlikely. This would result in a moderate risk profile and acceptable to the corporate appetite for risk. No need to mitigate this risk, so no need to make sure that alternate modes of communication are available within the organisation other than the Optus network. Oops. It is right to demand an explanation from Optus, but we should also demand that other telecommunication providers tell us how they would manage a similar event."