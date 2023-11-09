The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Productivity Commission told keep Treasury informed as part of revamp

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
November 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Productivity Commission is to keep Treasury informed of all the information it provides to government ministers as well as any "significant" meetings as part of a major revamp of the key economic institution detailed by Treasurer Jim Chalmers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.