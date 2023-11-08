The Canberra Times
NSW and ACT police chase of man allegedly fleeing officers with missing tyre

By Kerem Doruk
Updated November 9 2023 - 10:18am, first published 10:13am
A police chase of a car with only three tyres started in NSW and crossed into Canberra before the driver allegedly lost control and ran from officers.

