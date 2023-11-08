A police chase of a car with only three tyres started in NSW and crossed into Canberra before the driver allegedly lost control and ran from officers.
At about 10.45pm on Wednesday night, a 41-year-old Karabar man was allegedly evading NSW police in a grey Subaru Liberty station wagon which was heading towards the ACT.
Police from NSW informed ACT police they were in pursuit of the car, which ACT police officers found soon after on Athlon Drive in Waniassa.
Once ACT officers had tracked down the car, police said they noticed rubber from the rear passenger side tyre was missing.
Police used lights and sirens to indicate that the car should pull over, which it initially did, they say.
However, as a police officer was walking towards the vehicle it's alleged the driver attempted to flee police once again, taking off and driving about 100 metres with one tyre missing.
Police say the car lost control and stopped on an embankment where the driver ran from the vehicle.
After a short foot chase, police arrested the driver and took him into custody.
Police seized the car for failing to stop.
Officers also allegedly saw other items in the car they suspected were stolen and will carry out a search warrant on the vehicle.
The man has been charged with failing to stop a car for police, unlawful possession of stolen property and three driving offences.
He was due to face court on November 9.
