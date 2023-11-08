A driver, disqualified until 2047, is accused of leading police on a cross-border chase with only three tyres before he lost control and ran from officers.
The alleged driver, Gavin John Andrews, 41, of Karabar, was denied bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Andrews faces five charges, including failing to stop a motor vehicle for police, possessing a stolen car, and driving while disqualified.
He is yet to enter pleas.
At about 10.45pm on Wednesday night, Andrews was allegedly evading NSW police in a grey Subaru Liberty station wagon which was heading towards the ACT.
Officers from NSW informed ACT police they were in pursuit of the car, which was found soon after on Athllon Drive in Waniassa.
Once ACT officers had tracked down the car, police said they noticed rubber from the rear passenger side tyre was missing.
Police used lights and sirens to indicate the car should pull over, which it initially did, they say.
However, as a police officer was walking towards the vehicle it's alleged the driver attempted to flee police once again, taking off and driving about 100m with one tyre missing.
Police say the car lost control and stopped on an embankment where Andrews ran from the vehicle.
After a short foot chase, police arrested Andrews and took him into custody.
Police seized the car for failing to stop.
Officers also allegedly saw other items, including an electric scooter, in the car they suspected were stolen and will carry out a search warrant on the vehicle.
The court on Thursday heard Andrews had never held a licence, was disqualified from driving until 2047, and had nine convictions in NSW for driving while disqualified.
A Legal Aid lawyer applied for bail for Andrews, arguing conditions including not to be in the driver's seat of a vehicle could ameliorate the likelihood of him reoffending.
Prosecutor Harry Wagner opposed bail, saying there was "very little explanation" for the alleged dangerous driving.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker remanded Andrews to custody.
"[He] clearly must've been aware he should not be behind the wheel of a motor vehicle," she said.
Andrews is set to return to court next week.
