NSW and ACT police chase man allegedly fleeing officers with missing tyre

Kerem Doruk
HN
By Kerem Doruk, and Hannah Neale
Updated November 9 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 10:13am
Gavin Andrews, who was denied bail on Thursday. Picture Facebook
A driver, disqualified until 2047, is accused of leading police on a cross-border chase with only three tyres before he lost control and ran from officers.

