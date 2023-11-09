A Canberra Centre security guard was allegedly threatened by a teenager carrying a 40-centimetre-long 'Bowie knife'.
At about 2.50pm on Wednesday, November 8, ACT police were called to the Canberra Centre after reports two male teens were seen stealing items from stores in the centre.
Police allege one of the teenagers - a 17-year-old from Goulburn - partially removed the knife from its sheath and threatened the security guard.
The security guard was not injured.
Police say the teenager then ran from the centre to a nearby car park where he was arrested after a short chase.
He has been charged with two counts of common assault, possessing an offensive weapon with intent, possessing a prohibited weapon and minor theft. He was due to appear before the Children's Court on November 9.
