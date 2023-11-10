The Queanbeyan Show, comedians, fetes and jewels this weekend

The Queanbeyan Show - a country show in the city - is on this weekend at the Queanbeyan showground.
Tickets are available at the gate via cash or card. They cover entry to the show on Saturday from 9am to 10pm or Sunday 9am to 2pm.
Entry is $40 for a family of two adults and two children, $15 for adults, $8 for children (six to 17), $10 pensioner and children under six have free entry.
There will be woodchopping, a Strongman competition, yard dogs, jetpack displays, sideshow alley, showbags, poultry pavilion, shearing, farmyard nursery, fireworks Saturday night, showjumping, coloured sheep competition and plenty more.
Stand-up comedians Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs join forces in Women Like Us to deliver a show described as "two hours of rapid-fire, sharp, honest, sometimes self-deprecating, somewhat irreverent" comedy about what it means to be a woman in today's social media-obsessed world.
With seven children between them, parenting and their own reoccurring instances that they call "failure to parent" are certainly the focus of some of their material, but then so is the beauty industry, getting older, getting fatter, strange surgeries, weird TV shows, obsessions, frustrations and, at the end of the day, who unpacks the flipping dishwasher.
Ellen and Mandy at the Big Band Room at the ANU school of Music on Saturday. Show starts at 7pm and there is an interval.
Tickets comedyact.com.au
The St Thomas the Apostle Primary School fete is on Saturday from 10am to 3pm in Boddington Crescent, Kambah.
The Holy Covenant church fete is on Saturday from 9.30am to 1.30pm at the Holy Worship Centre, 89 Dexter Street, Cook.
It's all about jewellery at the Jewel of Canberra themed day at the Old Bus Depot Markets on Sunday from 9.30am to 2.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.