Forget subs and missiles, we need tougher phone networks

Forget submarines, missiles, fighter jets and all the other obscene weapons promoted by weapons manufacturers, commentators, and "leaders" talking up war. As again demonstrated by the Optus breakdown, all a hostile nation needs to do is hack an enemy's telecommunications systems in order to bring a country to a standstill.
For a fraction of the cost of conventional weapons, Australia could gold-plate our cyber defences and further develop our cyber attack capabilities. Perhaps this strategy could usher in a new non-nuclear form of M.A.D - "Mutually Assured Destruction" - that might result in nations being reluctant to make war on others.
While many like the convenience of wireless mobile networks, the Optus outage clearly demonstrates that they are flimsy as well.
The old copper wire phone lines were reliable, secure and readily audible - gold standard in comparison. An outage as wide and expensive as the Optus one would not have been possible.
In recent days we've heard a lot about cash being on its way out. Banks are closing right around the country. ATMs are disappearing. But now Optus has very clearly demonstrated that news of cash's demise might have been a tad premature. Many businesses, Optus customers, that had switched to cash-only operations suddenly found themselves in a mire.
Customers without cash were shut out. Of course many business owners screamed blue murder forgetting that they, along with the banks, had pushed the cashless only transactions line, not customers. Post COVID-19 most of us have switched to greater use of some form of non-cash payment for all sorts of good and services but I suspect it will be a long time before cash completely disappears and is no longer needed.
No doubt the homeless outside the supermarkets and the tooth fairy, and his/her many small admirers among others, will be pleased about that.
Talking about religious extremism, Bishop George Browning told a dinner at St Mary's in the Valley many years ago that we have nothing to fear from fundamentals, but we have everything to fear from radicals. How right he was then and how right he is now.
The radicals fight each other, without quarter, in Gaza, without any consideration of the deaths and suffering of innocent people. The fundamentals weep for the deaths of their children.
May the God that they claim is theirs deal with them with the humanity they dispense now. They are not civilised. They are radical, inhuman politicians playing chess with the lives of the innocent using their soldiers as pawns in the game of death.
Prime Minister Albanese has declared that China must follow the rules of international trade, which are conducted through the World Trade Organisation. The WTO's appellate board was set up to hear trade disputes and in 2017 then President Trump blocked appointments to this board.
Three board members are needed to hear a dispute. President Biden has failed to reverse the Trump policy, so since 2017 the appellate board has been unable to function. Is this another example of the "rules-based international order" being deemed relevant only when it suits the United States?
I have been watching with interest the Palestinian supporters protesting around the world. Waving flags, yelling abuse at Jews, closing down train stations, marching up and down major roads stopping traffic and causing all kinds of mayhem in support of their "persecuted people".
Meanwhile at the airport departure lounges where flights to the Middle East depart frequently, nothing. No one waving the Palestinian flag, no one demanding to be flown to support their comrades in arms.
Funny how fervent the support for your cause wanes, when you are personally safe and sound. It would appear talk is cheap.
Our government tenders thousands of prettified, passionate phrases about the Israel-Hamas-Gaza situation. We mourn the massacred; we cry for civilians; we bemoan the barbarity; we denounce the devastation. Words words words ...
Our federal government advocates a "just and enduring peace" for Israelis and Palestinians ... what's our government doing to achieve this?
I'm here in Palestine, West Bank, Masafer Yatta, where settlers and soldiers terrorise civilians daily. Their single-minded objective: Make life so miserable and fear-filled that Palestinians will flee. Using military weapons, brute force, snarling dogs, threats of murder, rampant destruction, theft and numerous acts of violence, settlers and soldiers have forced at least a dozen communities to evacuate themselves for their own safety and sanity.
Australia could disallow financial support for settlements and sanction Australian citizens living in and establishing settlements and outposts - both illegal under international law. Australia could refuse imports from illegal settlements and outposts and provide incentives to import from legitimate Palestinian businesses. Australia could disallow purchases from any component of the occupation enterprise, including weapons and systems used by the Israeli military and police to enforce and enhance the occupation.
I have my body on the line here, in Palestine. What will our government do from its safe and secure home in Australia?
What a surprise! The UN, the hopelessly biased organisation that each year passes more resolutions condemning Israel than every other country put together, is outraged by Israel's conduct of its war against Hamas ("Outraged UN, aid agencies call for an end to the horror", November 7).
At least they condemned the October 7 Hamas atrocities. But where's the condemnation of Hamas hiding behind civilians, hoarding food and fuel needed by Gaza residents, preventing them from fleeing the fighting, using hospitals and ambulances for military purposes etc?
As usual, it's all about Israel.
Shane Neilson from the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission is quoted ("Wastewater analysis shows which drugs Canberrans are using", November 8) as saying that in the ACT "cannabis consumption has increased by 26 per cent" since decriminalisation in early 2020.
Yet the commission's latest National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program shows no significant difference between cannabis consumption patterns in the ACT and other capital cities. In fact, the report shows that cannabis consumption in the ACT since December 2022 is substantially lower than the figures for most of the last three years, with substantial peaks coinciding with COVID-19 lockdowns.
Amanda Vanstone's article, "Multicultural means you come and share your culture not impose it" (Opinion, November 9) reads like a rational for the resurgence of an assimilation policy. Such a policy is just another way of denying First Nations peoples recognition in the Australian constitution and that their claim that they were here first is of no value to all citizens of Australia.
The ACT government expects that by 2046 stage two of light rail will carry up to 23,000 passengers per day. Guangzhou's bus rapid transit line carries 850,000 passengers per day. It is the same length as stages one and two of Canberra's mass transit system.
The transport minister claims "Buses alone won't deliver ... the mass transit we need to move more people as our city grows." ("ACT light rail reaches 15m passengers", October 29). There is some evidence that the minister is on the same planet as Guangzhou.
Lee Willing presents several arguments that suggest a BRT is better than the government's planned extension of light rail to Woden ("Buses offer more flexibility at a fraction of the cost", November 9).
What Canberrans do not have from the current government is a detailed comparison between the two alternatives. The government surely has the information.
However, they obviously only want to tell Canberrans the good news while withholding the bad including light rail's total cost.
Most far-too-long-in-the-tooth governments get this way - think Howard and Morrison.
David Perkins ("Two wrongs don't make a right", Letters, November 7). Please read the contributions from Bill Stefaniak and Rod Carter. Maybe then you will understand why Israel is right.
The Israeli government is lamenting the loss of 33 soldiers in Gaza yet is has happily slaughtered over 4000 innocent children. This is is genocide in my books and our government needs to unequivocally condemn it.
The Reserve Bank is sending the whole country bankrupt.
Is Ian Morison of Forrest (Letters, November 8) a real person, or is it someone just having a bit of fun with us?
Ian Morison (Letters, November 8) lauds John Howard's "constructive view on difficult issues". I presume he was referring to Howard's not even original urge to "no" voters to "maintain the rage" just before the recent referendum. Cloud cuckoo land stuff.
I can think of several good reasons why a cashless society is a bad idea, but Wednesday's national outage by Optus said it more eloquently than I ever could. On the subject of the outage, I wonder if it could have had anything to do with the recent sacking of some 600 workers.
Thank you to Amanda Vandstone for introducing us to that little-known Australian politician, Arthur Caldwell (sic), who she mentions five times in her article. ("Blend of cultures serves us well", November 9). Maybe we could name a Canberra suburb after him.
I am really glad the tram is being extended. I will be able to enjoy a smooth, rapid tram trip from Gungahlin to Woden without paying for petrol or parking. Electric buses are being introduced so I can catch them into other suburbs. Comfort for me and it's good for the environment, too.
Ex- president Donald Trump is charged with conspiring to defraud the United States. And he is leading the polls by miles for the 2024 presidential election. That tells you one heck of a lot about the perverse nature of American politics.
Thank you to Melanie Dinjaski for giving Michelle Heyman some considerable space in the CT to at last give a vent for the light to shine through and for breathing some much wanted expression to what must be the most obvious promotion for the future for Canberra United. Michelle has stuck with Canberra United for so many years and, in conjunction with the now defunct Canberra United Academy, has nurtured many aspiring Matildas. Michelle, you deserve a medal.
Letters to the editor should be kept to 250 or fewer words. To the Point letters should not exceed 50 words. Reference to The Canberra Times reports should include a date and page number. Provide a phone number and address (only your suburb will be published).
Responsibility for election comment is taken by John-Paul Moloney of 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra. Published by Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.