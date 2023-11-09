The Canberra Times
Forget subs and missiles, we need tougher phone networks

By Letters to the Editor
November 10 2023 - 5:30am
Forget submarines, missiles, fighter jets and all the other obscene weapons promoted by weapons manufacturers, commentators, and "leaders" talking up war. As again demonstrated by the Optus breakdown, all a hostile nation needs to do is hack an enemy's telecommunications systems in order to bring a country to a standstill.

