John Buchanan watches Glenn Maxwell and just shakes his head in awe.
If ever there was a sign of a generational shift in the way cricket was played, the "Big Show" is definitive proof.
Maxwell's technique is poles apart from the Australian legends Buchanan coached during his time in charge of the national team.
Gone are the days of patience and watchful defence, opening batsmen seeing off the new ball and slowly compiling an innings with a strike rate below 50.
In their place is the Twenty20 generation, youngsters brought up on a steady diet of white-ball cricket, powerplays and fielding restrictions. Throw in shrinking fields and bigger, more powerful bats and we have the perfect recipe for high-octane batting.
Maxwell is the prime example of the shift, a trailblazer who helped change the way the game is played.
His innings on Tuesday night was the end point, a stunning World Cup double-century in which technique was thrown out the window and he relied on instinct and innovation.
Buchanan has watched the transition take place throughout the past two decades and has seen a significant change in the way emerging batters evolve their playing style.
The former international coach is now developing the next generation of youngsters in Queensland and said the process has reversed.
"We've moved away from teaching the longer game of cricket as the basis of your technique to teaching the short game as the basis," Buchanan said. "That's the trend in how everybody's learning the game.
"Previously you learn the long game then the long game had to be adapted to the short game. Now young boys and girls learn the short game and then try to work out how to adapt the technique to the long game.
"What we see in batting now is less emphasis on defence, less emphasis on leaving the ball because that's not part and parcel of Twenty20 batting. Twenty20 is about getting bat on ball, trying to score as many runs as you can per ball."
The seeds for Tuesday's innings were first planted 13 years ago when Maxwell scored an attacking 63 off 50 balls in the Australian Institute of Sport's loss to India at the 2010 Emerging Players Tournament.
While that match was played in relatively anonymity, there was no hiding months later when he scored 51 off just 19 balls in a domestic one-day match against Tasmania.
The innings set the foundation for a career as a white-ball superstar, Maxwell dominating Twenty20 leagues across the globe.
Perhaps the only missing piece in Maxwell's resume is dominance of Test cricket. Opportunities have been few and far between for various reasons, the 35-year-old pigeonholed as a white-ball specialist and struggling to receive the backing from Australian selectors.
Other players have had more success adapting their playing style to suit red-ball cricket, David Warner the prime example.
While Maxwell's innovative approach is perfectly suited to white-ball cricket, Buchanan said the red ball poses a different challenge.
"First and foremost, he's a short-game player," Buchanan said. "That's why he finds it difficult as the game gets longer to adapt his game to the longer format. His game, technique and mental approach are geared to the shortest format.
"The new skill for international cricketers if they choose to play all formats is understanding how to adapt what they've got to the longer form of the game."
This year's World Cup has acted as a quasi-referendum on the future of one-day cricket, with some proposing to eliminate the format.
Fifty-over games have been squeezed in an increasingly tight schedule and the number of matches has shrunk considerably in recent years.
There has also been push back against perceived meaningless games, despite their importance to world rankings and as preparation for World Cups.
Buchanan cited another reason why one-day matches must continue. The 50-over format is a halfway point between Test cricket and Twenty20 and an important environment to develop long-form batting skills.
"The transition game is one-day cricket," he said. "That's why it's essential to retain the one-day game. It takes bowlers out of only bowling four overs and having to bowl 10 overs. It creates slips fielders and positions we don't see in Twenty20 cricket.
"Therefore it challenges batsmen to adapt their batting skills to longer periods at the crease. Equally bowlers and fielders have different strategies and tactics and one-day cricket becomes the transition to four and five-day cricket."
