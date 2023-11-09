It's no secret that being a mum is one of the toughest jobs on the planet, and it's even tougher being a working mum.
But four players and coaches at the Canberra Chill are managing to do it all, thanks to a new support program from Hockey ACT.
The organisation's "mums and bubs program" is helping the Chill stars chase their hockey dreams like never before.
The Chill mums are given more time before and after matches to allow for breastfeeding or pumping, and for away trips they're able to travel with their children and partners or carers, with their own hotel rooms and vehicles fitted with car seats.
All of the extra expense is covered by Hockey ACT, which is a huge boost for players Tamsin Bunt (Arlo, 4), Catriona Bailey-Price (Charlie, 3; Bailey, 5 months), Edwina Bone (Hudson, 8 months), and assistant coach Meredith Bone (Lincoln, 3; Sullivan, 10 months).
"It blew me away," Bailey-Price told The Canberra Times of the initiative ahead of the Chill's final home game of the regular season on Friday night.
"The question was, 'How can we make this work for you so you can play, and whatever you need we want to try and make it happen'. So that approach was really supportive, rather than just, 'This is what we can offer'.
"I hope other hockey teams follow through with something like this, because it's made all the difference.
"I really value showing my boys that Mum kept doing something that's really important to her."
Inside the Chill women's locker-room it's not unusual to see team members breastfeeding their little ones right before taking to the field, and the entire squad have fully backed them in the juggle of motherhood and high performance sport.
READ MORE:
"I recently took a photo of my three drinks bottles before a game - my Powerade, my water and a pumped bottle of milk - and I thought, 'Oh how times have changed'," Bailey-Price joked.
"It absolutely all comes with its challenges and it's been hard at times to leave the boys for training when they don't want me to go.
"But it makes me a better mum to do something for myself, and it's also important to inspire the next generation."
Former Hockeyroo Edwina Bone simply didn't think it would be possible to play for the Chill this year.
She was stunned at how supportive Hockey ACT and her coaches were, which gave her the confidence to return to the sport she loves.
"They said it shouldn't be that because you're a mum your career is over - you're also a hockey player," she said.
"It's ended up being fantastic. For the game in Adelaide I could focus on playing and performing and not have to worry about anything logistically with my son."
Hockey ACT is hardly one of the bigger sporting bodies in Australia, but chief executive Rob Sheekey is proud they've led the way for women in sport with the program.
With some added funding Sheekey is hopeful of extending the support too.
"When something is important and the right thing to do, you find a way," he said.
"Moving forward we would love to find a partner to assist financially with the program but at the moment we will make it work."
The impact and value of the program is clear, as many of the mums actually believe they've come back better players than before.
That's talent that might have otherwise been missing for Canberra hockey, but now they're able to contribute for the Chill and push for a home finals berth.
"There's a mum in every single franchise except one I think, and we're showing you can still play high-level sport," Edwina Bone said.
"Being a mum doesn't stop you.
"I found sport to be my outlet to feel like myself again, and if I didn't have that opportunity, I'd kind of lose myself a little bit. So I really appreciate everything hockey has done for me pre-baby and now post-baby too."
Women: Canberra Chill v Brisbane Blaze, Friday 6.30pm at Lyneham Hockey Centre.
Men: Canberra Chill v Brisbane Blaze, Friday 8pm at Lyneham Hockey Centre.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.