Times Past: November 10, 1987

On this day in 1987, The Canberra Times reported on a "successful" opening of the Tuggeranong Hyperdome. The Hyperdome was rebranded South.Point in 2018.
Malcolm Rose described the opening of the Tuggeranong Hyperdome as "the birth of my child - it's happened at long last".
To suggest the the birth was painless would be wrong. Mr Rose, a senior executive of the Leda Group, the company which built $140 million Hyperdome, said things could have been smoother.
The main entrance of the Hyperdome remained unfinished, at least 35 of the shops failed to open their doors, the centre's cast floors were dirty, with large numbers of tiles chipped, cracked and broken and the food hall was not fully operational.
The large volume of traffic which converged on the Hyperdome took police by surprise and they insisted their strongest comments were to be kept off the record. But the morning traffic problems were so bad even the supervisor of Australian Federal Police traffic control, Sergeant Dave Wilson, had to abandon his office and take on point duties.
The managing director of Grace Bros, Bob Dalziel, in Canberra for the opening, said the crowds had been strong and things had gone well.
The national general sales and marketing manager of Super Kmart, Dennis Farrell, said the day had been a "beaut".
"We've had a great reaction and despite the problems with the centre, it has not deterred the shopper," Mr Farrell said.
"It just goes to show that people are forgiving and understanding."
