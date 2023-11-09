The Albanese government is being urged by the Senate crossbench and business not to be "pigheaded" and "really, really stupid" after the uncontroversial parts of its second "monster" tranche of industrial relations reform was split off and passed through the upper house.
Senators David Pocock and Jacqui Lambie are now staring the government down over its main IR omnibus "closing loopholes" bill which appears to have an all but impossible task to be passed before the end of the year.
Without going to a vote, the Senate on Thursday passed four reforms in four private senators' bills proposed by Senator Lambie and ACT independent David Pocock, with a start date of January 1. The changes relate to ACT first responders with PTSD, domestic violence protections, deadly silica-related diseases and eligibility for redundancy payments.
Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke regards the splitting of the legislation designed to stop wages and conditions from being undermined as "strange", and he has recommitted to passing the larger bill "as soon as possible."
He is backed by the union movement, but Senator Lambie wants the government to move quickly to help vulnerable people.
"If the Labor government wants to do that to first responders and those people with domestic violence and what is going on with solvency through business right now, because the way the economy is, and of course, the silicosis, they would be really, really stupid to do that before Christmas," she told reporters in Canberra.
"That would not be a smart gateway to play politics. It was a stupid way they did it in the first place. Surely they couldn't get dumber, dumb and dumber, surely."
READ MORE
Senator Pocock warned first responders in the ACT with PTSD will be denied the right to access the support they need.
Business, which has problems with other elements of the closing loopholes bill, welcomes the splitting by the crossbenchers, describing the uncontentious parts of the bill as being "held hostage".
"The risk is the government is being pigheaded," Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive officer Andrew McKellar told The Canberra Times.
"So I really urge the government to just reflect on this and take the opportunity to get those non-controversial elements through. They're supported by business. They're supported across the board. So those things should proceed."
But ACTU president Michele O'Neil said the "whole bill is important," including industrial manslaughter laws and laws to protect gig workers.
"We're saying we want the whole bill to be passed and we would urge the whole bill to be passed this year," she told reporters.
"There's been a lot of time for consultation, a lot of time to scrutinise it, now's the time to pass it."
Mr Burkereacted to the developments by stating the government will "continue to pursue its own legislation to protect workers and lift wages".
The main omnibus bill, including the uncontroversial parts replicated in the private senators' bills, is still being looked into by a senate committee and is due to report in February. There will be a committee hearing on the bill on Friday.
The four bills are expected to be treated separately, but the government can control when they come to a vote in the House.
"It's strange the Senate passed these provisions without waiting for its own committee to report on them - particularly given the same senators who voted for them have repeatedly stressed the sanctity of the committee process," he said in a statement.
"What's even more bewildering is in its very next vote the Senate voted to further delay that committee process.
"The government has never voted to delay any of these measures. We want them all passed as soon as possible. The government remains committed to delivering on our election promise to close the loopholes that are undermining wages."
Senator Pocock, who gave the crucial crossbench support for the government's first tranche of IR reform, indicated a vote on the main bill this year was extremely unlikely, saying it was "so important that we get it we get it right."
"This is an enormous bill," the ACT senator said. "The more you dig into it and hold roundtables and do consultations with workers and unions, small business, large business, the more complexity there is."
"Yes, there is consensus forming around certain elements. We've seen a lot of work done in, say road transport, work done in the gig economy, but there are so many details that need to be nutted out and we have got to get them right."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.