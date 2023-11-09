A leading human rights advocate and lawyer has been appointed to a key government position to oversee the protection of Canberra's First Nations young people and children.
Vanessa Turnbull-Roberts, a Bundjalung Widubul-Wiabul woman who has first-hand experience of the child protection system, will take up the position as the ACT's first Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children and Young People commissioner in February.
Ms Turnbull-Roberts said she had witnessed and experienced the pain of trauma inflicted on Indigenous people, but also the power of generational strength and healing.
"I am committed to empowering Indigenous self-determination and justice for First Nations people and children across the nation. We will never stop wanting more for our people," Ms Turnbull-Roberts said in a statement.
"As the commissioner we will build a team based on the principles of transparency, accountability, justice and independent statutory oversight in order to meet the rights and interest of First Nations children, young people, family and kin.
"Transformative justice is possible and must come from a place of commitment and strength-based approaches together."
Ms Turnbull-Roberts said she looked forward to working with First Nations families and communities on work striving to end discrimination, and particularly addressing urgent issues of child removal and incarceration.
"I invite all to come on this journey and work together in creating fundamental change. Change is never possible as one person, but requires a whole community, which is what this role and team will be founded on," she said.
Human Rights Minister Tara Cheyne said she was thrilled at Ms Turnbull-Roberts' appointment to a five-year term.
Ms Turnbull-Roberts survived the out-of-home care system after she was removed from her family aged 10, the ACT government said.
The 2019 Australian Human Rights medallist is current in the United States as a Fulbright Scholar, studying ways to change Australia's child protection system and improving best practices for First Nations children.
The ACT's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children and Young People commissioner position was designed with First Nations people, the government said, part of its commitment to implementing the recommendations from the 2019 Our Booris, Our Way report. The report had recommended the role.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Affairs Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said: "I would like to thank the Our Booris, Our Way Implementation Oversight Committee, the elected body and members of the ACT Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community who have worked with the government to establish and fill the commissioner role.
"In particular, I acknowledge the important contribution of Barb Causon as former Chair of the Our Booris, Our Way review and oversight committee and interim advocate"
Ms Causon will remain in the interim role until Ms Turnbull-Roberts takes up her position next year.
Our Booris, Our Way implementation oversight committee recommendation chair Natalie Brown said it had been a long journey to establish the role.
"Vanessa Turnbull-Roberts is a highly qualified and fiercely committed advocate and stands for real change for our children and young people," Ms Brown said.
"Her appointment reflects the genuine partnership with representatives from the local community heavily involved in the recruitment process.
"We are looking forward to welcoming, and to working, with the commissioner to drive the ACT to becoming a jurisdiction where all children can thrive."
