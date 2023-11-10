The Canberra Times
Menslink walk for future of Canberra's young men and boys

Megan Doherty
November 11 2023 - 5:30am
It has been a case of taking on all weather for the 26 walkers in this year's Menslink Great Walk, which finishes on Saturday on the shores of Lake Burley Griffin after 142km covered and more than $300,000 raised to support young men and boys in the Canberra region.

