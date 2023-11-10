It has been a case of taking on all weather for the 26 walkers in this year's Menslink Great Walk, which finishes on Saturday on the shores of Lake Burley Griffin after 142km covered and more than $300,000 raised to support young men and boys in the Canberra region.
The walkers, led by new Menslink chief executive Ben Gatherpole continued the walk in Thursday's drenching rain, after some sunnier days earlier in the week as the event started from Parliament House on Tuesday.
"Nothing like a bit of hardship to bond us all together," Mr Gatherpole said, with a laugh.
If anything, the 142km walk along the Centenary Trail in the ACT has been a transformative experience for many.
"It's a physical challenge but it's the kind of environment, walking and spending time with people, that can be very meditative and there's a lot of truth-telling," Mr Gatherpole said.
"Everyone really enjoys it and there will definitely be a Great Walk in 2024."
The goal of more than $300,000 raised for Menslink was reached on Friday, with donations still able to be made here.
A former national performance director for Triathlon Australia and team director for the Brumbies, Mr Gatherpole was appointed the new boss of Menslink in May, taking over from Martin Fisk.
The 59-year-old dad to one daughter said it was his desire to keep young men on the right track and help them reach their full potential in his role, like his other jobs.
"I don't have a son but I have spent my career mentoring young men," he said.
That includes now independent ACT senator David Pocock when the politician was playing with the Brumbies and Mr Gatherpole was coach Stephen Larkham's "right-hand man".
"It's funny how life turns out," he said.
Menslink has been supporting young men in the Canberra region for over 20 years through its free counselling, volunteer mentoring and education programs.
Mr Gatherpole said a focus was Menslink leaders going into schools and talking to boys and teenagers in the critical years of five and six and seven to 10.
"It's a chance to influence young fellas and how they interact with their family, their peers, the girls at school and their teachers," he said.
"If we do a good job, they're more likely to enjoy school and less likely to go home angry and fall down the rabbit hole of social media."
The money raised by the 26 walkers will go towards keeping those programs available and free.
Each walker committed to raising at least $10,000.
Centrered general manager Laura Cunningham was ahead of the pack, raising more than $30,000.
Mr Gatherpole thanked Geocon for contributing more than $100,000 in donations and in-kind support by accommodating the walkers each night at Abode Belconnen.
"People like to throw stones at Geocon but man oh man they help us big time," Mr Gatherpole said.
Each year, it costs more than $1800 to support one young person through counselling, mentoring and school programs with Menslink.
"Every dollar we raise is an important part of funding that effort," it said.
"Our programs help improve mental fitness, combat domestic violence, reduce youth suicide, increase respect and positive behaviours and help create stronger communities."
Mr Gatherpole was thrilled Menslink had surpassed its $300,000 fundraising goal.
"We have been able to achieve this with the help of not only our walkers, but the Canberra communit," he said.
" Being able to hit such a significant milestone means we can extend the Menslink services offered to many more families, mums and young guys in the Canberra community.
"In a community like Canberra, that really means a lot to us over what has been a very up and down three years for everyone.
"It shows that the Canberra community has a really big heart and we thank them for their support."
