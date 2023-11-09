The Canberra Times
Coles recalls Sydney City Oysters over use-by date issue

By Peter Brewer
Updated November 9 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 4:52pm
Coles is recalling all Sydney City Oysters it sold from its delis across the ACT and NSW between Saturday, November 4 and Wednesday, November 8.

