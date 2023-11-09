Coles is recalling all Sydney City Oysters it sold from its delis across the ACT and NSW between Saturday, November 4 and Wednesday, November 8.
While the supermarket giant says the oysters "should be safe to eat", the product was incorrectly labelled with a use-by date of November 30, instead of November 10.
"Customers should not consume the product beyond the correct use by date of November 10," the company warned.
"Customers can return the product to any Coles supermarket for a full refund.
"Coles Online customers can receive a full refund or credit by contacting Coles Online Customer Care on 1800 455 400.
"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience."
