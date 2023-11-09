Police are searching for a missing 55-year-old man Canberra man and have concerns about his welfare.
Gino Martiniello was last seen about 2.30pm on Thursday afternoon in Chapman, police said.
He was described as of European appearance, about 180cm (5'11") tall, with a medium build, short grey hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt and grey track pants.
"Police and Gino's family hold concerns for his welfare, and are requesting the public's assistance to locate him," ACT police said.
"Anyone who has seen Gino, or who may have any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444. Please quote reference number P2206608."
