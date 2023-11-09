NSW police hold concerns for the safety of 14-year-old girl who was last seen at a bus stop in Tuggeranong more than three weeks ago.
Police said Matilda Wilde frequents the Mt Druitt and Wollongong areas but was last sighting was at the Tuggeranong bus stop about 1pm on Sunday, October 15.
Police were notified when she couldn't be located or contacted.
Extensive inquiries have been conducted over several weeks by officers from the Monaro Police Area Command but without success.
Matilda is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 178cm tall, and with long brown hair.
Anyone who sees Matilda, or believes they know her whereabouts, is urged to contact NSW police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
