After watching Glenn Maxwell's phenomenal double-century innings at the World Cup, I had something of a strange sense of deja vu: where had I seen such a display of stand-still batting brilliance?
And then it metaphorically struck me. All those years in the late 1980s and early 1990s playing the classic board game Test Match, where the plastic batter had its feet grounded, with just the arms at bat being manipulated by the plastic push-pull lever, as you aimed to hit that easy-to-lose silver ball over the felt mat and onto the dining room table.
Along with the recent international cricket retirement announcement by the incomparable Meg Lanning, perhaps we are indeed in the midst of a new golden age for this country.
My husband was admitted to North Canberra Hospital on November 1. Over the following days, he underwent tests to determine the causes of his erratic blood pressure readings.
On Monday he tested positive to COVID-19 after sharing a room with a positive patient. On Wednesday, while he was still testing positive to COVID I was contacted and requested to collect him as he was being discharged into my care. My husband is 79. I am 73 and suffer severe chronic pain.
I find it absolutely disgraceful that a hospital would discharge a very frail patient who is positive for a highly contagious disease into the community. The staff, when I arrived to collect him were not supportive. They used full PPE to enter his room.
I expressed my concern but was disregarded. I had brief discussion with the pharmacist and a brief discussion with the doctor who offered no support when I queried his discharge, except to say they needed beds. Unsure as to whether I have over-reacted to this situation I discussed it with several others. All of them were horrified about this discharge. This is a very poor start to the take over of Calvary by ACT Health.
Anthony Albanese is quick to tell Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natanu that his "government was elected on a platform of taking action against climate change" ("Albanese turns his focus to Pacific leaders' climate talks", November 9).
Yet, as Pacific nations like Tuvalu suffer from sea-level rise, crop failures, diminishing marine ecosystems, and more intense extreme weather events, Australian governments spend over $11 billion in fossil fuel subsidies annually and continue to approve coal and gas projects. If the Albanese government is serious about climate action and really wants a "peaceful, safe and prosperous" Pacific, they will support Pacific "family" in the Port Vila Call for a fossil fuel-free future.
Shane Neilson from the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission is quoted ("Wastewater analysis shows which drugs Canberrans are using", November 8) as saying that in the ACT "cannabis consumption has increased by 26 per cent" since decriminalisation in early 2020.
Yet the commission's latest National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program shows no significant difference between cannabis consumption patterns in the ACT and other capital cities.
In fact, the report shows that cannabis consumption in the ACT since December 2022 is substantially lower than the figures for most of the last three years, with substantial peaks coinciding with COVID-19 lockdowns.
NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley's comments in the budget estimates hearing that the police did a good job regarding their handling of the pro-Palestinian protest outside the Sydney opera house October 9 as no one got hurt is farcical.
All Jews around Australia and the world got to see and hear the chants "Gas the Jews" with police doing absolutely nothing to try and stop this. This event was even mentioned by the Israeli delegation to the United Nations.
Every Jew was hurt very deeply. Her clear lack of empathy demonstrates she has lost reality in Australia's core values. Just another handling debacle like the Tasering and death of the 95-year-old Clare Nowland.
It's clearly time for a new police minister.
Long before Pialligo became "a collection of nurseries, orchards and small farming operations" ("See inside Pialligo's Cambrey Farm and its peaceful garden", thecanberratimes.com.au, November 9), the sandy dunes along the Molonglo River were home to countless generations of First Nations people. Thousands of stone artefacts recorded by ANU students and archaeologists attest to this rich and ancient heritage, something visitors to Cambrey Farm this weekend might reflect on as they enjoy Pialligo's very recent culture and history.
A former PM recalls a "surreal Monty Python moment" when dealing with the bureaucrats responsible for juggling billions of dollars of Coalition-inspired infrastructure investment ("Turnbull recounts his 'Monty Python' APS moment as PM", November 9).
A bit further down the track the whole Liberal parliamentary party was branded as muppets by failed advertising guru and new PM Scott Morrison, who rose up from a leadership crisis to promise that the curtains had come down on that tatty political show. The audience kept squirming and finally walked out in 2022.
Yet what Malcolm Turnbull has aptly described as "show boating" is still the preferred and current stagecraft for Scott Morrison, as displayed when he swooped into Israel very recently with another relevance-seeking former PM, Boris Johnson.
No doubt other blinkered crusades will be conjured up very conveniently to keep the Member for Cook in the limelight from time to time, while he makes his way to or from more ultra-conservative talk fests and back-patting gatherings around the globe.
I have just watched on ABC Martin Clunes: Islands of the Pacific demonstrate how the beaks of finches on the Galpagos Islands are still evolving to improve their chances of survival into the future.
Do we dare to hope that the brains of the human race's political leaders are evolving rapidly enough to improve our chances of survival.- Jon Munro, Campbell
Do we dare to hope that the brains of the human race's political leaders are evolving rapidly enough to improve our chances of survival.
For the sake of my recently arrived granddaughter and all our children and grandchildren, I do hope we can.
In the interest of full disclosure, can we ask Mr Barr to detail how much he saved by going to Optus for the essential phone services to our hospitals, schools, ambulances, police and ESA?
No point asking where those savings went - there is always that ever-increasing cost of the tram, never to be disclosed to the public. But out here in Holt we do know where some of the savings went. On totally unnecessary traffic lights on Drake Brockman Drive where it crosses three low-traffic suburban streets: Spofforth, McNaughton and Trickett.
The beneficiaries?
Well that'll be those punters who bought into the government business enterprise out at Strathnairn, recipients of a good deal on stamp duty at the expense of my ever-increasing rates.
Can the RBA please explain to the millions of Australians whose mortgage repayments have yet again increased, how that will cause a reduction in the cost fuel, power, insurance, rates, and taxes and thereby reduce inflation?
If the RBA had taken notice of a number of reports in the last few weeks by CEO's of retail companies about how Australians are cutting back on their expenditure they might have thought twice about yet again raising interest rates. The RBA needs to revise the way they think mortgage rates affect inflation and come down from their ivory tower and get the view from the street.
The Reserve Bank recently increased rates on the basis that inflation was not falling fast enough to its 2-3 per cent target zone.
Its aim, according to its act, is for stability of the currency (inflation), full employment and economic prosperity. So it has a balancing act.
The September Quarter CPI showed some increase in imported inflation with oil price increases set by OECD manipulation of production; a question beyond the control of the RBA by cash rate increases.
RBA accepts that its cash and thus mortgage rates increases will adversely affect unemployment and economic prosperity.
Oil has now reduced in price, so we await the October CPI to see if annualised inflation is near 3 per cent. The RBA should have delayed another month, rather than inflict more mortgage stress.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.