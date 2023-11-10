In Australia's reflective moments of national war grief, a stark omission is clear; women writers are overlooked. It stands to reason, men did the fighting and therefore their writing had the veracity of truth. They were there.
This gave rise to the received view that it was virtuous, noble men who marched away while the women were doing the caring at home. This is not the whole picture and Australia's war history, no matter how we emphasise it as "his-story', is only part of the story, albeit persuasively so.
Women, often treated badly by returning men; husbands and lovers, let alone those who casually abused women on their leave, have been silenced by obedience. We like our history of war to not be besmirched by men behaving badly. Australia is good at editing out anything that may compromise the national war story and the wide, brown land fit for heroes.
The omission of women in writing about war is no more seen in the paltry publication of writers who may not have spilt the sweet red wine of youth in Flanders fields but who were nonetheless writing of their concerns. Look at any anthology of Australian war poetry and there will be few, if any, women. It is to our national shame that women have been relegated as having nothing to say of war.
It was the writer, Laurence Binyon who noted in 1913, later to become a celebrated war poet: "We cannot discard the past, we cannot throw away our heritage, but we must remould it in the fire of our necessities, we must make it new and our own." An appraisal of Australian women who wrote of their wartime experiences is well overdue.
Mary Bell, writing of the rough treatment of women by men on leave, during World War II in her poem Wartime Capital describes how this was played out by soldiers, impervious to criticism and excused because they were in uniform. "The park and street corner, darkened doorway/Or cheap hotel assuage their need/The girls robbed of their years."
In any classroom, children are told the national war story. It reaches its apotheosis on Anzac Day. Women are entirely absent. Mateship excluded women. It is as if their voices did not matter as they had nothing to say. Moreover, this continues to be the misguided reality. Writers such as Judith Wright, Mary Gilmore and Jennifer Strauss, among others, wartime writers, are absent from the national discussion.
Remembrance Day is growing in its place in Australian cities. It is proper that it does so but surely it is time that Australia began to look to its women writers who tried to make sense of the insensible. There is, curiously, no shortage of non-fiction on how women managed the peace. Caring for broken and often deranged men. After all, it was their job to keep the home fires burning and to welcome home warriors.
The film, The Great Escaper currently screening as part of the British film festival, underscores the caring and nuanced role of women, Glenda Jackson (Rene) in being reunited with Michael Caine (Bernie) after he is demobbed says: "I was scared to touch you, as I thought you would shatter."
It was my own family's direct war experience where my late mother during World War II was in the Naval Office cataloguing missing and dead sailors, while my late father was serving in the islands north of Australia. On my father's return, and suffering from severe PTSD, she did the caring while he went to the reunions. Like many of her generation, she was voiceless.
Around the city people are wearing poppies. They resemble little splashes of blood on their coat lapels and jackets. This is right and fitting that such symbolic evidence of remembering is recognised. Who we are remembering is essentially men, dead men. There is no space for women in this sacred funeral for the fallen.
Remembrance is a simple act. Wreaths will be laid and we fall silent to remember the war dead. When we wear the red poppy, we are really avowing not to make the mistake of forgetting. Still, we have all but forgotten women. It is not because they we not in the mud and blood of northern France, Kokoda or in action in any war.
What Australia needs are the voices of women who wrote of war to not be forgotten but heard and recognised. How this is achieved is firstly shifting the man myth of war and the legendary status of the diggers to be far more broad based and inclusive. While women may not have heard the shots fired in anger, they wrote of its echo in their lives.
