Loretta writes: "My husband died in the passenger seat while I was driving him to Albury Hospital in NSW. We had a property between Holbrook and Tumbarumba and my husband was fencing with our neighbour and he had chest pain all day. When the Elders agent came out and went up to the two men fencing he told my husband to go home. He didn't come home until they had finished. I drove him over to the Albury Hospital but he died in the passenger seat 15 minutes out. I was 28, our daughters in the back were five, four and one. He was 43. It has been 35 years since."