Sydney Swans sisters Cynthia and Lexi Hamilton are hoping to put Canberra footy talent on the map in the AFLW finals.
The former Queanbeyan Tigers and Belconnen Magpies players have both starred for the Swans in a magical run to the AFLW finals.
Not only is it the club's first finals appearance, it also comes off the back of Sydney's inaugural campaign last year, where the Swans didn't win a single game.
Now Sydney have battled to a 6-4 win-loss record to seal a memorable finals berth, and on Saturday the Canberra pair will be hungry for an upset against the Gold Coast Suns.
"I'm so pumped. It's such a special week for this group and I don't think it's set in yet," Cynthia Hamilton told The Canberra Times.
"But playing finals footy is so special and I can't wait to put on that jersey and do the club proud."
Despite a longer route to the AFLW grand final by finishing eighth, Hamilton has little doubt the Swans women deserve to be there.
In just her second AFLW season the 19-year-old said a "massive attitude change" from last year had helped turn around the squad's fortunes, and now there was no limit to how far they could go.
"Finals footy is so different to the home-and-away season. Everyone steps up and nothing really stands in the way of us getting to the grand final," Cynthia Hamilton said.
"We've just got to trust the process and take it step by step to get there, but I definitely think we have an opportunity and if we take it, we could see ourselves in the big dance in a couple of weeks.
"It's been a massive attitude change throughout the group. Last year we went into games expecting to lose, but this year we have that belief that we can win. That's so important, and it's been the difference."
When Cynthia, 19, was drafted to the Swans as the 11th overall pick, it was a dream come true.
Not only did she join the club she'd supported as a kid, but she also had the chance to play alongside her older sister Lexi, 23, who had signed with Sydney after stints with North Melbourne and the Gold Coast.
Adjusting to life in Sydney away from their family was not always easy, but having her sister to lean on was a huge help.
"My first year it was the hardest being away from home and all my friends were still in school while I was in Sydney training at a professional level," Cynthia Hamilton said.
"This year has been a lot more comfortable for me. I was so fortunate to have Lexi and we've done this all together so it's been a great journey for us."
The Hamilton clan has some strong footy roots in Canberra with three more sisters Jayde, Chelsea and Billie and brother Riley also coming through the junior ranks.
Cynthia Hamilton said the road to being drafted from Canberra was "crazy", with the capital often overlooked, but she hoped her rise inspired AFLW clubs to better scout the region.
"Canberra deserves more recognition and I'd like to work on a way to get our talent more in the pool of Melbourne talent, which is going to take a long time," she said.
"I'm definitely so proud to represent Canberra. It was a lot of hard work required to get from Canberra to the AFLW.
"I think it goes very unnoticed just how hard it is, but hopefully in the future more talent comes out of Canberra and that recognition does come along with it."
