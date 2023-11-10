Jak Willcox wishes he could be in three places at once on Saturday afternoon.
Sadly that's not possible, so he will be in Kingston for Ginninderra's clash with Eastlake. But the fast bowler will also have an eye on the races at Flemington and Rosehill for the final day of the spring carnival.
Wilcox is one of multiple cricketers across the region to be an avid racing fan, with many keeping track of the big meetings on a Saturday afternoon.
While the Tigers coach has successfully managed to juggle his passions outside of cricket, others have been squeezed by the significant time commitment required to play the sport.
It's a situation requiring flexibility form Willcox and coaches across the ACT as they attempt to get the best out of their players without driving them away.
"It's tricky," Willcox said. "You've got to put it in perspective. As a coach, I want as much commitment as possible but at the end of the day we're playing club cricket and playing for each other.
"Conflicts do come up and pull people away from the game, we've got to support them to do that. Everyone has life outside of cricket and priorities at different times, it's just one of those things to support them."
Teams have adopted different approaches when navigating this territory, with some requiring more commitment than others.
North Canberra Gungahlin has placed a heavy emphasis on individual preparation and encouraged players to prepare for games as they see fit.
It's purely coincidental, but multiple members of the club are also big racing fans.
Willcox's interest in racing was formed as a teenager when introduced through his family and the passion grew from there.
The bowler now owns multiple horses and travelled to Randwick on Tuesday to watch Seguso run in the $250,000 Barn Dance.
The Cody Morgan-trained gelding finished seventh and has emerged as a top-line country sprinter with multiple wins on his home track in Tamworth.
Willcox's horses have been purchased through syndication company Australian Bloodstock.
It's the same company who bought 2022 Melbourne Cup winner Gold Trip and the blue, white and black colours have won some of the country's biggest races.
At this stage, similar success seems fanciful, but Willcox is daring to dream.
"It would be fantastic," he said. "It would be great if I could get there."
For the moment, however, the veteran is determined to lead Ginninderra to victory in the first one-day game of the season.
The Tigers have won back-to-back games and are ready to translate their red-ball form to the white ball.
"We made both white-ball semi-finals last year," Willcox said. "Unfortunately couldn't make it past the semi-final but at the end of the day we'll go out there and play a free-flowing brand of cricket and be aggressive.
"It's exciting for a group who hasn't tried that in the past to go out there give it a crack and see how it goes."
North Canberra Gungahlin v Queanbeyan at Keith Tournier Memorial Oval
ANU v Tuggeranong at ANU North Oval
Western District v Weston Creek Molonglo at Jamison Oval
Eastlake v Ginninderra at Kingston Oval
