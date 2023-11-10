Wither on the vine? Wither from Channel 9 more like.
If the Canberra Raiders aren't opening their 2024 NRL season with a Thursday night blockbuster against the Newcastle Knights then coach Ricky Stuart would be within his rights to boycott the broadcaster.
Not only because of how passionate he is about the capital, but how angry he gets about Canberra constantly being given the rough end of the pineapple.
Channel 9 stuck their middle finger up at the ACT on Thursday when they reportedly complained about the Raiders and Knights playing at Newcastle on March 7.
It would've pitted the two teams who produced a stunning, extra-time elimination final against each other under Thursday night lights.
Instead, the broadcaster reportedly wanted Parramatta and Canterbury to be the game they show that night - two teams who didn't even make the finals this season.
It makes clear exactly what Channel 9 thinks of the Raiders, their fans and Canberra in general.
It could also show just how Sydney-centric the so-called National Rugby League still is.
Raiders fans will still have the words "wither on the vine" ringing in their ears given it wasn't that long ago NRL officials uttered them to reveal their desire the Green Machine wasn't part of the competition.
It's part of why Stuart still feels like the rugby league world's against both him and his team. And who can blame him. Because here we are. Almost a decade later and still Sydney's looking down their Hume Highway-long nose at the capital.
Nine's tantrum, that saw the toys flying every which way out of their cot on Thursday, sent the NRL into a tailspin as, not for the first time in rugby league, the tail wagged the dog.
The NRL cancelled their Thursday afternoon meeting with the Green Machine, when the club was set to find out their home games at Canberra Stadium next year.
It's unclear when the Raiders will find out their fixture, with the official draw released on Monday.
Given Channel 9 doesn't have an audience in Canberra - they're broadcast on WIN - they've never been interested in Raiders games.
It's seen them constantly snubbed from free-to-air television until the NRL vowed to make the draw fairer in terms of exposure.
This shapes as a massive test of how serious the game's governing body is about that vow.
If, come Monday, the Raiders were part of the first NRL game played Down Under - with the season opening with a double header in Las Vegas the weekend before - then the NRL's true to their word.
If not, then Channel 9's clearly still running the show. And they clearly think very little of the Raiders - and Newcastle.
However, ground availability means there's not a lot of wiggle room.
There's a motocross spectacular at Newcastle on the Saturday, potentially ruling the stadium out on Friday and Sunday as well.
The game could be switched to Canberra Stadium - although the ACT Brumbies were playing the Western Force on the Saturday, leaving Friday and Sunday as the only options (assuming Thursday night's still a no-go).
While Canberra's season opener was still up in the air, they did have their pre-season trial games confirmed on Friday.
The Canberra Times revealed they'll play their final trial against the North Queensland Cowboys at Seiffert Oval on February 25.
Their other's against Parramatta at Kogarah Oval on February 17 as part of a double header with the Charity Shield between South Sydney and St George Illawarra.
Hopefully that's OK with Channel 9 - although they might simply have run out of toys to throw.
RAIDERS PRE-SEASON
February 17: Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels at Kogarah Oval, 5.55pm
February 25: Canberra Raiders v North Queensland Cowboys at Seiffert Oval, 3pm
PROPOSED NRL ROUND ONE
March 7: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Newcastle
March 8: New Zealand Warriors v Cronulla Sharks; Melbourne Storm v Penrith Panthers
March 9: Parramatta Eels v Canterbury Bulldogs; Gold Coast Titans v St George Illawarra Dragons
March 10: Redcliffe Dolphins v North Queensland Cowboys
Wests Tigers bye
