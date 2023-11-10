Drawn-out plans to revive the AIS Arena threaten Canberra's hopes of loading the Cannons for a return to the NBL as a host of rival cities emerge as expansion hotspots.
The NBL would be ready to pull the trigger on expanding to Canberra if the city had a league-ready venue given officials have long held ambitions of re-establishing a foothold in the capital.
But Canberra is likely to fall behind the Gold Coast and Darwin in the race to win an NBL licence unless the AIS Arena - or a completely new venue - is brought up to the league's standard.
NBL chief executive David Stevenson says putting a timeline on Canberra's potential return to the competition would be premature but shut down rumours the capital would be ruled out of expansion plans for five years.
League officials are willing to invest in venues to fast-track plans to bring games to the city. The AIS Arena, the University of Canberra, the Civic pool site, and Thoroughbred Park have all been explored as potential options to house an NBL team.
MORE SPORT:
The AIS Arena has been shut since 2020 and while upgrades are being carried out at what Australian Sports Commission chief Keiren Perkins called "a glacial pace", there are some concerns the 5200-capacity venue would not be able to cater for a growing league.
"The key issue for us from a Canberra point of view has always been a venue," Stevenson said.
"How do we make sure we've got a venue that fulfils the fans' expectations? When we think about how much the league is growing, we need to provide a great experience for fans but also get enough fans in there, so that continues to be a key priority in those Canberra discussions.
"What are those plans for the venue today? What are the plans for new venues? There are also different models that could be used there, it may be a standalone team or it may be another team from a different market that plays games there. There's a few different ways in which that model can work.
"If there was work that was done on the venue and that was ready for NBL tomorrow, then we'd certainly have a look at that. Our timeline will really be defined by the venue timeline.
"The current venue is not at the level we need for NBL games. We're interested and optimistic that there is good desire to be able to invest into that stadium.
"We remain really excited about the prospects of more NBL games in Canberra. Anything we can do to help fast-track fans being able to see the best elite basketball in Canberra, we're very open to."
The Canberra Capitals are hopeful funding for a purpose-built stadium at the University of Canberra will get the green light soon to provide the WNBL club with a venue to call its own.
A purpose-built venue at the university's Bruce campus has been billed as the Capitals' saving grace and it could emerge as a leading option for an NBL team. Officials have drafted options which could hold from 3500 to 10,000 seats.
Stevenson is adamant the league will only expand into markets capable of sustaining teams from financial and fan engagement standpoints, and remains confident Canberra has an appetite for an NBL team.
"We had the [pre-season] Blitz there on the Gold Coast this year and that was an incredible success, we sold twice as many tickets as any Blitz in our history," Stevenson said.
"We do know the council are going through a process now around what a potential new venue may look like. I've just come back from a couple of days in Darwin, we know the Northern Territory government are keen to explore what that NBL club might look like in Northern Territory, so we remain very interested in that conversation.
"There's half a dozen other opportunities, both within Australia and internationally, that we're also in conversations with. They're all progressing at different paces with different challenges on each.
"Because of the growth of the league and the growth of basketball, there is a perfect storm now for what that new team model may look like."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.