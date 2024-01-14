Bay too busy? Head the other way and hit this gem instead

Not many are aware of a charming alternative to a South Coast holiday just two hours west of Canberra.
Titillating Tumut in NSW is a super friendly summer getaway, ideal for nature lovers. There are no sandy beaches but the town of about 7000 in the Snowy Mountain Valley has plenty of activities on offer.
For starters, visitors can have a boozy lunch at the local brewery or the town's rustic pubs before serene water views along the 3 kilometre Tumut river walk, only a stone's throw away.
"For a lot of people, the appealing part is that they can turn up here and have all of these wondrous things to themselves," Tim Martin, co-owner of Tumut River Brewing Company, said. "There's everything here and nobody knows it's here."
The brewer said he was trying to change that in some ways. With more than 20 different lagers, craft beers, sour beers and ciders on tap, it's Canberrans that bring a majority of the business to his brewery. He said his loyal local customers tended to stick to traditional lagers.
"As far as locals go, most will only drink the Better Southern, it's Canberrans that like the exotic, fun stuff ... 95 per cent of our clients come from out of town, so even though it's spread across the spectrum, there's just so many people drinking the other styles that we still outsell the [lager]," Mr Martin said.
And of course the iconic Tumut Broom Factory, Australia's one and only millet broom factory is next door to the brewery. Owners Geoff and Andrew Wortes give fascinating tours of the factory and many find it hard to leave without taking a broom home, sometimes as a retro display for their walls.
Unlike other rivers, the water in Tumut River flowing fresh from the Snowy Mountains was as clear as glass, and, of course, icy to touch.
It's a favourite fly-fishing spot for those in the know. Tumut also attracts fisher-people every year for the Australian Fly Fishing Championships.
Wodonga couple Fiona and Anthony Powles were kicking back with a few cocktails along the riverbank, they were blown away by the variety of things to do in the area. The Powles said they had been wanting to visit the town before but Tumut's caravan park was booked out last time.
This time, the couple visited Blowering Dam, a popular pick for water sports, including canoeing, jet skis, sailing, and swimming. They said people also went up to camp along the dam's scenic shore.
"It was beautiful to go up there, really beautiful views," Mrs Powles said. The pair were also impressed by the naturally formed Yarrangabilly Caves sitting at the edge of Kosciuszko National Park, just an hour's drive from Tumut.
There's also a thermal pool near the caves which sources its water from a kilometre-deep underground reservoir. Perfect to relax in on cool, windy days.
Visitors can also spot unique installations along the 150-kilometre stunning Snow Valleys sculpture trail from Adelong to Tooma, featuring 35 sculptures by artists from 11 countries. There are fantastic bushwalking and mountain biking trails surrounding Tumut while the snowy ski fields are about 100 kilometres away.
There are close to 10 different accommodation options for less than $150 a night, meanwhile a booking at Tumut's caravan park would get you in for sweet deal of $50 per night.
Mr Martin said Tumut had a whole new landscape for Canberrans to take advantage of.
"They all love to get down to the coast and I understand why. Tumut is just as beautiful and has almost as much to offer but other things as well - you can sit by the river, swim, paddle board, kayak," he said. "You've got also price on your side, it's a bit more affordable than the coast. Spend a couple days here and see what you think."
